Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of Pdmrs' Interests
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tom ap Simon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Higher Education and Virtual Learning
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
83,114
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 83,114 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sharon Hague
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – English Language Learning
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
44,995
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 44,995 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Vishaal Gupta
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Enterprise Learning and Skills
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
110,063
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 110,063 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Arthur Valentine
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Assessment & Qualifications
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
90,745
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 90,745 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]
Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]
SOURCE PearsonWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment