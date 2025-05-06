Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of Pdmrs' Interests


2025-05-06 12:01:42
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

LONDON, May 6, 2025

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tom ap Simon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Higher Education and Virtual Learning

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

83,114

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 83,114 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sharon Hague

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – English Language Learning

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

44,995

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 44,995 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vishaal Gupta

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Enterprise Learning and Skills

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

110,063

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 110,063 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Arthur Valentine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Assessment & Qualifications

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

90,745

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 90,745 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]

Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]

SOURCE Pearson

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

