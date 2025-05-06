Pearson Plc - (The Company) Notification Of Pdmrs' Interests

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arthur Valentine

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President – Assessment & Qualifications

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Pearson plc

b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Purchase price: N/A 90,745

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 90,745 shares Aggregated price: N/A

e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2025