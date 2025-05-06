Automatic Door Market To Reach $41 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7% From 2025--Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Infrastructure Development, Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions, Rising Adoption of Smart Building Technologies, and Regulatory Mandates for Accessibility

REDDING, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Automatic Door Market by Type (Sliding, Swinging, Folding, Revolving), Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic), Operating Mechanism (Sensor, Remote, Access Control), Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Transportation, Industrial, Residential), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2032", the automatic door market is projected to reach $41 billion by 2032, up from an estimated $25.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing infrastructure development and urbanization, growing demand for energy-efficient and hygienic access solutions, rising adoption of smart building technologies and IoT integration, and regulatory mandates for accessibility and safety.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The automatic door market is experiencing significant growth due to the shift from conventional doors to automated access systems that is reshaping the industry. Increasing use of sensor-based and motion-activated doors is gaining significant traction, while integration with building automation and security systems is becoming standard practice. The rising demand for customized and aesthetic door designs, combined with a growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, is further driving market growth, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Latest trends in the automatic door market include the integration of contactless and AI-enabled door systems, which is driving innovation across multiple segments. The development of energy-efficient and sustainable door designs is creating new revenue streams for solution providers, while a growing focus on hygienic access solutions following global health concerns is accelerating adoption in healthcare facilities and high-traffic public areas.

Growth Opportunities

The market presents substantial growth opportunities in contactless and AI-enabled door systems that are driving innovation across multiple segments. Another major opportunity lies in expansion in emerging markets and smart cities where infrastructure development is booming. Additionally, energy-efficient and sustainable door designs are creating new revenue streams for solution providers as organizations seek to reduce their environmental footprint and operational costs.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, high initial installation and maintenance costs remain significant barriers to market expansion. Complexity in integration with existing building systems presents technical challenges for retrofitting projects. Additionally, regulatory and safety compliance challenges, ensuring system reliability in high-traffic areas, managing diverse customer requirements across sectors, addressing cybersecurity concerns in connected door systems, and adapting to rapidly evolving smart building standards all pose major challenges for players in this market.

Segment Insights

The global automatic door market is segmented by door type (sliding doors, swinging doors, folding doors, revolving doors, others), material type (glass doors, metal doors, plastic/composite doors), operating mechanism (sensor-based, remote control/push button, access control integrated), application (commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, industrial facilities, residential buildings, hospitality and entertainment, others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Market by Door Type

The Sliding Doors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automatic door market in 2025, due to its versatility, space efficiency, and widespread application across commercial, healthcare, and transportation sectors. However, the Revolving Doors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and the ability to create prestigious entrances for high-end commercial buildings.

Market by Material Type

The Glass Doors segment is expected to dominate the overall automatic door market in 2025, primarily due to their aesthetic appeal, visibility benefits, and modern design compatibility. However, the Plastic/Composite Doors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032, driven by increasing need for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and thermally efficient solutions in specialized applications.

Market by Operating Mechanism

The Sensor-Based segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automatic door market in 2025, as these mechanisms provide hands-free operation and enhanced user convenience across various applications. However, the Remote Control/Push Button segment is expected to experience consistent growth during the forecast period, driven by applications requiring deliberate activation and controlled access points, particularly in healthcare and industrial settings.

Market by Application

The Commercial Buildings segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automatic door market in 2025, primarily due to high foot traffic, focus on customer experience, and aesthetic considerations in retail and office environments. However, the Transportation Hubs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by increasing infrastructure development, passenger volume growth, and emphasis on efficient people movement in airports and railway stations.

Geographic Market Insights

In 2025, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automatic door market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This rapid growth in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of smart building technologies across emerging economies. The region's growing focus on accessibility standards and rising investments in commercial and transportation infrastructure are also contributing significantly to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global automatic door market features a diverse competitive landscape with established door and access control system manufacturers, building automation specialists, and innovative technology solution providers pursuing varied approaches to automatic door implementation.

Key players operating in the global automatic door market include ASSA ABLOY Group, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Nabtesco Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Sanwa Holdings Corporation, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., and Deutschtec GmbH among others.

