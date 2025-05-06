123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Cable Pushing Tool (PLB-567)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a technician, I needed a smoother tool for pushing telecom, AV, electrical, and low voltage cables," said an inventor, from Clarksboro, N.J., "so I invented the GLOW ROD. My design offers a smoother connection point, which helps prevent issues with the connections breaking off."

The invention provides an improved tool designed to increase smoothness when pushing cables through conduit, drop ceilings, walls, etc. In doing so, it helps prevent issues associated with breakage at the connection point. It also helps save time. Additionally, the invention features an effective design that is easy to use.

The GLOW ROD is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Ethan Andress at 609-519-0287 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED