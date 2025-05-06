CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK NA, REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2025
|
|
Three Months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Notional amount of loans sold
|
|
$
|
27,277
|
|
|
$
|
15,670
|
|
|
$
|
9,037
|
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $8.0 million and increased $521,000, or 7.0%, compared to $7.4 million for the prior quarter. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $628,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $136,000 decrease in loan expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was impacted by a $234,000 increase in payroll taxes, which on a percentage basis is higher in the first quarter of the year.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $767,000, or 10.7%, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $675,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $124,000 increase in professional fee expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by higher expense accruals related to staff incentives and deferred compensation incentives in the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (effective tax rate of 20.6%), compared to $748,000 for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 14.5%) and $695,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (effective tax rate of 18.5%).
Loans and Loans Held For Sale
Net loans and leases totaled $1.8 billion at March 31, 2025 and increased $28.1 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans and leases balances was primarily due to a $47.7 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, a $6.4 million increase in construction loan balances, and a $2.5 million increase in home equity lines of credit balances, partially offset by a $23.9 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances, and a $4.1 million decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances. The decrease in single-family residential loan balances was due primarily to the sale of two portfolios of loans totaling $18.1 million.
The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types (in thousands).
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
Construction – 1-4 family*
|
|
$
|
29,430
|
|
|
$
|
26,786
|
|
Construction – Multi-family*
|
|
|
155,983
|
|
|
|
144,879
|
|
Construction – Non-residential*
|
|
|
23,646
|
|
|
|
29,582
|
|
Hotel/Motel
|
|
|
11,926
|
|
|
|
12,001
|
|
Industrial / Warehouse
|
|
|
74,068
|
|
|
|
58,480
|
|
Land/Land Development
|
|
|
33,195
|
|
|
|
25,123
|
|
Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
Multi-family
|
|
|
211,937
|
|
|
|
199,269
|
|
Office
|
|
|
41,109
|
|
|
|
42,412
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
71,948
|
|
|
|
62,652
|
|
Other
|
|
|
7,603
|
|
|
|
8,533
|
* CFBank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending. The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $14.5 million, or 0.82% of total loans at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $44,000 from $14.5 million at December 31, 2024.
Loans 30 days or more past due totaled $11.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.5 million at December 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $17.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $17.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 1.01% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2024.
There was $582,000 in provision for credit losses expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $23,000, compared to net charge-offs of $95,000 for the prior quarter and net recoveries of $16,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Deposits
Deposits totaled $1.78 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $27.9 million, or 1.6%, when compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase when compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to an $18.1 million increase in noninterest-bearing account balances, coupled with a $9.8 million increase in interest-bearing accounts balances.
At March 31, 2025, approximately 31.1% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000, as compared to approximately 29.8% at December 31, 2024 and approximately 29.8% at March 31, 2024.
Borrowings
FHLB advances and other debt totaled $92.7 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
Capital
Stockholders' equity totaled $172.7 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.5%, when compared to $168.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by $453,000 in dividend payments.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR). Management uses this "non-GAAP" financial measure in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."
About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank
CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR in excess of 20%.
CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.
Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands, except share data)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
$
|
29,200
|
|
|
$
|
29,086
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
16,291
|
|
|
|
17,802
|
|
|
|
-8
|
%
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
12,909
|
|
|
|
11,284
|
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses-loans
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
|
|
-73
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
|
|
-388
|
%
|
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
|
|
-53
|
%
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
12,327
|
|
|
|
10,047
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of commercial loans
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
Net loss on sale of equity security
|
|
|
(103)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
Other
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
513
|
%
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
|
905
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
4,183
|
|
|
|
3,508
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Data processing
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Franchise and other taxes
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Director fees
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
Postage, printing, and supplies
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
214
|
%
|
Telephone
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Loan expenses
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
-27
|
%
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
-9
|
%
|
FDIC premiums
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
-9
|
%
|
Regulatory assessment
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Other insurance
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
-18
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
-1
|
%
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
7,954
|
|
|
|
7,187
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
5,579
|
|
|
|
3,765
|
|
|
|
48
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
|
65
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
4,430
|
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
Earnings allocated to participating securities (Series D preferred stock)
|
|
|
(136)
|
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
Net Income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
4,294
|
|
|
$
|
3,013
|
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
6,285,649
|
|
|
|
6,329,898
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
6,285,649
|
|
|
|
6,357,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n/m - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
240,986
|
|
|
$
|
235,272
|
|
|
$
|
233,520
|
|
|
$
|
241,775
|
|
|
$
|
236,892
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
8,793
|
|
|
|
8,683
|
|
|
|
8,690
|
|
|
|
8,323
|
|
|
|
7,597
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
3,505
|
|
|
|
2,623
|
|
|
|
5,240
|
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
|
2,241
|
|
Loans and leases
|
|
|
1,767,942
|
|
|
|
1,739,493
|
|
|
|
1,733,855
|
|
|
|
1,706,980
|
|
|
|
1,713,929
|
|
Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
|
|
(17,803)
|
|
|
|
(17,474)
|
|
|
|
(16,780)
|
|
|
|
(19,285)
|
|
|
|
(18,198)
|
|
Loans and leases, net
|
|
|
1,750,139
|
|
|
|
1,722,019
|
|
|
|
1,717,075
|
|
|
|
1,687,695
|
|
|
|
1,695,731
|
|
FHLB and FRB stock
|
|
|
8,022
|
|
|
|
8,918
|
|
|
|
8,908
|
|
|
|
9,830
|
|
|
|
8,491
|
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,472
|
|
|
|
3,536
|
|
|
|
3,480
|
|
|
|
3,571
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
|
5,925
|
|
|
|
6,087
|
|
|
|
6,259
|
|
|
|
4,858
|
|
|
|
5,041
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
27,341
|
|
|
|
27,116
|
|
|
|
26,899
|
|
|
|
26,683
|
|
|
|
26,470
|
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|
45,874
|
|
|
|
46,169
|
|
|
|
51,323
|
|
|
|
49,612
|
|
|
|
48,225
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,094,681
|
|
|
$
|
2,065,523
|
|
|
$
|
2,066,494
|
|
|
$
|
2,040,634
|
|
|
$
|
2,039,473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest bearing
|
|
$
|
291,800
|
|
|
$
|
273,668
|
|
|
$
|
257,715
|
|
|
$
|
217,771
|
|
|
$
|
236,841
|
|
Interest bearing
|
|
|
1,491,889
|
|
|
|
1,482,127
|
|
|
|
1,487,861
|
|
|
|
1,478,705
|
|
|
|
1,486,229
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,783,689
|
|
|
|
1,755,795
|
|
|
|
1,745,576
|
|
|
|
1,696,476
|
|
|
|
1,723,070
|
|
FHLB advances and other debt
|
|
|
92,689
|
|
|
|
92,680
|
|
|
|
108,672
|
|
|
|
137,163
|
|
|
|
111,004
|
|
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
|
2,238
|
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
1,093
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
6,083
|
|
|
|
6,229
|
|
|
|
6,387
|
|
|
|
4,949
|
|
|
|
5,127
|
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
23,183
|
|
|
|
25,144
|
|
|
|
25,652
|
|
|
|
27,322
|
|
|
|
26,209
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
15,009
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
14,990
|
|
|
|
14,980
|
|
|
|
14,971
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,921,999
|
|
|
|
1,897,086
|
|
|
|
1,902,491
|
|
|
|
1,881,044
|
|
|
|
1,881,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
172,682
|
|
|
|
168,437
|
|
|
|
164,003
|
|
|
|
159,590
|
|
|
|
157,999
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,094,681
|
|
|
$
|
2,065,523
|
|
|
$
|
2,066,494
|
|
|
$
|
2,040,634
|
|
|
$
|
2,039,473
|
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis
|
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities (1) (2)
|
$
|
13,632
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
|
3.49 %
|
|
$
|
13,664
|
|
$
|
143
|
|
|
3.54 %
|
|
$
|
13,077
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
3.23 %
|
Loans and leases and loans
held for sale (3)
|
|
1,747,968
|
|
|
26,815
|
|
|
6.14 %
|
|
|
1,723,753
|
|
|
27,212
|
|
|
6.31 %
|
|
|
1,694,701
|
|
|
26,010
|
|
|
6.14 %
|
Other earning assets
|
|
183,421
|
|
|
2,072
|
|
|
4.52 %
|
|
|
198,834
|
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
4.94 %
|
|
|
196,600
|
|
|
2,782
|
|
|
5.66 %
|
FHLB and FRB stock
|
|
8,151
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
8.54 %
|
|
|
8,914
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
8.03 %
|
|
|
8,488
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
7.78 %
|
Total interest-earning
assets
|
|
1,953,172
|
|
|
29,200
|
|
|
5.97 %
|
|
|
1,945,165
|
|
|
29,992
|
|
|
6.16 %
|
|
|
1,912,866
|
|
|
29,086
|
|
|
6.07 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
99,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,053,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,046,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,004,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
1,465,045
|
|
$
|
15,253
|
|
|
4.16 %
|
|
$
|
1,465,595
|
|
$
|
16,342
|
|
|
4.46 %
|
|
$
|
1,453,397
|
|
$
|
16,650
|
|
|
4.58 %
|
FHLB advances and other
borrowings
|
|
107,690
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
3.86 %
|
|
|
121,193
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
3.69 %
|
|
|
125,724
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
3.67 %
|
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
|
|
1,572,735
|
|
|
16,291
|
|
|
4.14 %
|
|
|
1,586,788
|
|
|
17,459
|
|
|
4.40 %
|
|
|
1,579,121
|
|
|
17,802
|
|
|
4.51 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
liabilities
|
|
309,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
292,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
267,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,882,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,879,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,846,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
170,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
2,053,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,046,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,004,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$
|
380,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
358,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
333,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/interest
rate spread
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,909
|
|
|
1.83 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,533
|
|
|
1.76 %
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,284
|
|
|
1.56 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.64 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.36 %
|
Average interest-earning
assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to average interest-bearing
liabilities
|
|
124.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122.59 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121.13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities. Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities.
|
(2)
|
Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|
(3)
|
Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and includes nonperforming loans and leases.
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
At or for the three months ended
|
|
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Earnings and Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
12,909
|
|
|
$
|
12,533
|
|
|
$
|
11,460
|
|
|
$
|
11,367
|
|
|
$
|
11,284
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
$
|
582
|
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
|
$
|
558
|
|
|
$
|
3,561
|
|
|
$
|
1,237
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
$
|
1,206
|
|
|
$
|
1,446
|
|
|
$
|
1,606
|
|
|
$
|
1,218
|
|
|
$
|
905
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
$
|
7,954
|
|
|
$
|
7,433
|
|
|
$
|
7,226
|
|
|
$
|
7,092
|
|
|
$
|
7,187
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,430
|
|
|
$
|
4,417
|
|
|
$
|
4,205
|
|
|
$
|
1,695
|
|
|
$
|
3,070
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Ratios (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
0.61
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
10.37
|
%
|
|
|
10.61
|
%
|
|
|
10.38
|
%
|
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
|
|
7.80
|
%
|
Average yield on interest-earning assets
|
|
|
5.97
|
%
|
|
|
6.16
|
%
|
|
|
6.30
|
%
|
|
|
6.16
|
%
|
|
|
6.07
|
%
|
Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
4.14
|
%
|
|
|
4.40
|
%
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
4.57
|
%
|
|
|
4.51
|
%
|
Average interest rate spread
|
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
|
|
1.76
|
%
|
|
|
1.60
|
%
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.56
|
%
|
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
|
|
|
2.64
|
%
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
|
|
2.36
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (3)
|
|
|
55.94
|
%
|
|
|
53.17
|
%
|
|
|
55.30
|
%
|
|
|
56.35
|
%
|
|
|
58.96
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets
|
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)
|
|
|
10.55
|
%
|
|
|
10.33
|
%
|
|
|
10.36
|
%
|
|
|
10.11
|
%
|
|
|
10.05
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (1)
|
|
|
13.76
|
%
|
|
|
13.60
|
%
|
|
|
13.43
|
%
|
|
|
13.48
|
%
|
|
|
13.50
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)
|
|
|
12.59
|
%
|
|
|
12.45
|
%
|
|
|
12.35
|
%
|
|
|
12.23
|
%
|
|
|
12.31
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted
assets (1)
|
|
|
12.59
|
%
|
|
|
12.45
|
%
|
|
|
12.35
|
%
|
|
|
12.23
|
%
|
|
|
12.31
|
%
|
Equity to total assets at end of period
|
|
|
8.24
|
%
|
|
|
8.15
|
%
|
|
|
7.94
|
%
|
|
|
7.82
|
%
|
|
|
7.75
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
25.86
|
|
|
$
|
25.51
|
|
|
$
|
24.83
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (2)
|
|
$
|
25.86
|
|
|
$
|
25.51
|
|
|
$
|
24.83
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
Period-end market value per common share
|
|
$
|
22.04
|
|
|
$
|
25.54
|
|
|
$
|
21.65
|
|
|
$
|
18.76
|
|
|
$
|
19.97
|
|
Period-end common shares outstanding
|
|
|
6,476,759
|
|
|
|
6,402,085
|
|
|
|
6,388,110
|
|
|
|
6,387,655
|
|
|
|
6,338,115
|
|
Average basic common shares outstanding
|
|
|
6,285,649
|
|
|
|
6,258,616
|
|
|
|
6,253,716
|
|
|
|
6,256,457
|
|
|
|
6,329,898
|
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding
|
|
|
6,285,649
|
|
|
|
6,328,710
|
|
|
|
6,293,908
|
|
|
|
6,256,457
|
|
|
|
6,357,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans
|
|
$
|
14,563
|
|
|
$
|
14,719
|
|
|
$
|
14,597
|
|
|
$
|
10,909
|
|
|
$
|
7,895
|
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
|
0.84
|
%
|
|
|
0.64
|
%
|
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to
total loans and leases
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to
nonperforming loans and leases
|
|
|
122.25
|
%
|
|
|
118.72
|
%
|
|
|
114.96
|
%
|
|
|
176.78
|
%
|
|
|
230.50
|
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
$
|
3,291
|
|
|
$
|
2,108
|
|
|
$
|
(16)
|
|
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to
average loans
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
|
0.49
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
1,763,827
|
|
|
$
|
1,737,656
|
|
|
$
|
1,717,886
|
|
|
$
|
1,704,118
|
|
|
$
|
1,710,057
|
|
Assets
|
|
$
|
2,053,045
|
|
|
$
|
2,046,032
|
|
|
$
|
2,000,421
|
|
|
$
|
1,997,376
|
|
|
$
|
2,004,194
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
170,853
|
|
|
$
|
166,511
|
|
|
$
|
162,039
|
|
|
$
|
160,205
|
|
|
$
|
157,359
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank
|
(2)
|
There are no differences between book value per common share and tangible book value per common share since the Company does not have any intangible assets.
|
(3)
|
The efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense (excluding amortization of intangibles and foreclosed asset writedowns) divided by net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding gains or losses on securities transactions).
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
|
|
The following non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company provides information useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends and facilitates comparisons with the performance of peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measure derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements:
|
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,430
|
|
|
$
|
4,417
|
|
|
$
|
3,070
|
|
Add: Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
Add: Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
|
695
|
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue
|
|
$
|
6,161
|
|
|
$
|
6,546
|
|
|
$
|
5,002
|
