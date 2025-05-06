Dental Care Alliance Honors Top Providers At Inaugural President's Club Event

SARASOTA, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA), one of the nation's leading dental support organizations, proudly celebrated its top-performing providers during the inaugural President's Club event, held April 26, 2025, at the iconic Grand Hyatt Nashville.

This prestigious event gathered more than 400 attendees to recognize outstanding providers from across the DCA family of practices who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to clinical excellence, patient care, and practice leadership. The celebration brought together high-achieving dental professionals whose passion and dedication have helped raise the bar in delivering superior oral healthcare and patient experiences.

"Our providers are the heart of DCA," said Dr. Larry Benz, Chief Executive Officer. "The President's Club was created to honor those who go above and beyond-those who not only achieve exceptional results, but who live out our values every day by putting patients first. These leaders are setting the standard for excellence in care and leading the way as we create more lifetimes of healthy smiles."

The evening featured a captivating awards reception supported by Leixir Dental Laboratory Group, an elegant awards dinner supported by Dandy, and a formal awards presentation, where honorees were recognized for their impact, leadership, and performance. The honorees represent a broad spectrum of dental specialties and regions, underscoring DCA's diverse and growing footprint across the country.

President's Club Honorees Included:



General Dentist of the Year 2024: Dr. Charles Cooper , Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

Periodontist of the Year 2024: Dr. David Scharf , Scharf Periodontics & Dental Implants

Pediatric Dentist of the Year 2024: Dr. Arwa Owais , Austin Children's Dentistry

Orthodontist of the Year 2024: Dr. Scott Eckels , Eckels Orthodontics

Oral Surgeon of the Year 2024: Dr. David Lee , Dental Specialty Center (DSC) Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

Hygienist of the Year 2024: Madeeha Rana, RDH , Cosmetic Dental Associates of Burke

Rookie of the Year 2024 – Dentist: Dr. Tim Jaeger , Dental Specialty Center (DSC) Oral Surgery of Brandon

Rookie of the Year 2024 – Hygienist: Erica Barlow, RDH , Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry Excellence in Office Culture 2024: Dr. Fouad AlMalki, Dental Specialty Center of Virginia Beach

As DCA continues to support the nation's best practices and providers as they expand and innovate in the delivery of dental care, events like President's Club reflect the organization's ongoing investment in clinical excellence, successful partnerships, and recognition of those who shape the future of dentistry.

"Hosting the President's Club event at the Grand Hyatt Nashville was the perfect setting to honor the outstanding contributions of our dental professionals," said Dr. Eric Tobler, Chief Clinical Officer. "The continuing education, the awards, the dinner, the overall atmosphere – it all underscored our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation within DCA. This inaugural event is just the beginning; we're already looking forward to next year's celebration!"

Congratulations to all the award recipients, nominees, and those providers who were inducted into this year's President's Club.

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names. To learn more, please visit .

