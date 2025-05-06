EY US Unveils Ray Waddell Of CEC Facilities Group As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An independent panel of judges selected Ray Waddell among the CEOs and founders representing 42 companies for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"CEC was born from a desire to build something bigger than myself, a 100-year company that would continue to serve others long after I'm gone. Leadership has always been part of who I am, first on the court as a point guard, then in business," said Waddell. "Being named a finalist is a tremendous honor. We've created a company grounded in integrity and I hope CEC continues building a legacy that supports families, develops leaders, and endures for generations to come."

CEC Facilities Group is one of the fastest-growing industrial services companies in the region, built on grit, innovation, and a drive to do things differently. From powering mission critical data centers to shaping the future of healthcare and commercial infrastructure, CEC tackles complex work across electrical, mechanical, prefabrication, and design-build services with quality and scale that speak for themselves. In response to the growing skilled labor shortage across the trades, CEC launched CEC University-a hands-on training and development program designed to grow talent from within. It's more than workforce development, it's a long-term investment in people, careers, and the future of the industry. By building its own talent pipeline, CEC is taking control of its growth trajectory while creating opportunity for the next generation of skilled professionals.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21st during a special celebration in Dallas and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

About CEC Facilities Group

CEC Facilities Group is a leading specialty contractor providing comprehensive electrical, mechanical, and technology design, installation and maintenance services. Based in Irving, Texas, CEC serves clients across a range of industries, including semiconductors, data centers, commercial facilities, and industrial complexes. With a focus on innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction, CEC delivers solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance. Through CEC University, the company invests in developing skilled talent from within, strengthening its workforce while shaping the future of the trades. Visit .

