Trackonomy Unveils Lastmile Solutions: Automatically Track Your Deliveries

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackonomy, a pioneer in enterprise logistics innovation, today announced the public launch of LastMile solutions, a game-changing technology for logistics leaders grappling with blind handoffs to third-party contractors, missed deliveries, costly manual scanning, repeat deliveries, and lack of visibility-all of which hinder effective customer service.

Trackonomy's active scanning technology provides real-time visibility without human intervention. LastMile solutions delivers a scalable, automation-driven system designed to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance visibility. By replacing manual barcode scans, the system eliminates human error and provides irrefutable proof of delivery. Subcontractor management capabilities ensure automated possession scans at all handoff points, creating seamless accountability throughout the last-mile process. AI-powered monitoring and reporting deliver real-time operational insights, automated reports, and smart alerts that allow logistics teams to track lost packages, confirm loads, intercept misrouted shipments, assist with location tracking, and prevent delivery delays and service failures.

Now available for qualified businesses, LastMile solutions can be deployed as a complete end-to-end system or as modular components, including gateways and readers, labels, sensors, real-time monitoring and reporting, automated alerts, and guided package locationing. The solution scales effortlessly for couriers, 3PLs, parcel carriers, and private fleet operators, delivering seamless automation without costly infrastructure, long installation times, or changes to legacy applications.

"Logistics leaders are no longer looking for incremental improvements-they need an entirely new approach to last-mile visibility," said Dr. Erik Volkerink, Co-Founder and CEO, Trackonomy. "With LastMile, we're replacing manual processes with automation and transforming last-mile logistics from a cost center and customer support challenge into a competitive advantage."

UPS, for example, has taken significant steps to eliminate manual scans from its operations using Trackonomy technology. During its 2022 earnings call, UPS CEO Carol Tomé detailed the company's Smart Package Initiative, aimed at replacing manual scans with automated tracking. "The initiative will eliminate 20 million manual scans daily for UPS employees loading its package cars. If that doesn't drive productivity, I don't know what will, and it will avoid all the mis-sorts," said Tomé.

Currently orchestrating over 12 million deliveries daily-with commitments to exceed 100,000 vehicles and 20 million daily deliveries by Q3 2025-Trackonomy enables the world's largest and most capable next generation last-mile tracking networks. Its technology is certified in more than 45 countries and features IP-65 and higher-rated solutions designed to function reliably in all temperatures, weather conditions, and road environments.

To learn more about LastMile solutions, visit trackonomy/last-mile .

About Trackonomy

Trackonomy is pioneering the next generation of ERP with tentacles into the real world – from shop floor to top floor. Its transformative network of interconnected objects bring inanimate objects to life with real-time communication and intelligence. Serving major players across various industries, Trackonomy's solutions orchestrate workflows, correct microlevel processes, and offer end-to-end visibility and condition monitoring to optimize customer KPIs. With over 800 employees, Trackonomy achieved >100% Revenue CAGR since 2019. Trackonomy raised $250M from its founding investor Joe Lonsdale (co-founder of Palantir and 8VC), followed by other notable investors, such as Kleiner Perkins, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Flexport, Hewlett Packard, and Dell. Trackonomy has been recognized with the World Economic Forum Pioneer Award in 2019 (other former winners include Palantir, Google, Spotify, Dropbox, and Airbnb) and continues to set industry standards and drive transformative innovation with real-world impacts.

SOURCE Trackonomy Systems

