Thoughtexchange Announces Strategic Partnership With National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA)

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtExchange, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered survey and engagement platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). This collaboration will provide NSPRA members with exclusive new benefits, support the development of industry-leading content, and include a presentation on groundbreaking research on AI's impact on communications professionals at the NSPRA National Seminar in July.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSPRA to support its members in new and impactful ways,” said George Psiharis, CEO of ThoughtExchange.“NSPRA brings together the brightest minds in K-12 communications, and our platform will help to enhance and expand their members' expertise, ultimately benefiting thousands of school districts across America.”

Communications professionals are the bridge between the district and its community, connecting leadership with the needs of staff, students, families, and community partners. They ensure the district keeps a competitive edge through responsive, data-driven decision-making and positive community relationships. They're at the front lines of community engagement, and they understand the time and cost that goes into these initiatives.

Through the partnership, ThoughtExchange will equip NSPRA members with exclusive benefits. With an NSPRA member discount on new subscriptions, they'll have access to a platform built to increase community participation, instantly pinpoint insights from even the most complex engagements, and build trust and cooperation in their districts. From addressing the impact of federal policy shifts to cell phone use in schools, ThoughtExchange is the tool that helps communications professionals deliver on their promise of positive relationships with the community.

Additionally, ThoughtExchange and NSPRA will create high-value research-based content, addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in the field. By leveraging the depth of NSPRA members' expertise, ThoughtExchange will showcase its industry research on AI's role in transforming the school communications sector at the National Seminar in July 2025.

“At NSPRA, we are always looking for innovative ways to support our members and strengthen meaningful school-community engagement,” said NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter, APR.“Partnering with ThoughtExchange allows us to harness the power of AI to elevate the work of school communication professionals and support them in accessing tools and insights to lead with clarity, confidence, and connection.”

