Portugal Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecasts 2025-2029: EU's Recovery Fund Boosts Portuguese Infrastructure With EUR2.9 Billion Injection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portuguese construction industry to grow 2.5% in 2025, driven by increased building permits, exports, and major investments in transport and energy projects. Despite a slowdown in residential sector growth, output is forecasted to rise by 1.7% annually from 2026-2029, supported by EU Recovery Plans.

The Portuguese construction industry is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2025, supported by growth in the building permits and export activities, coupled with an investment in transport and energy projects. According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 7.6% in 2024. Preceded by the total number of building permits issued in the country falling by an annual decline of 5% in 2023.

According to the Bank of Portugal, foreign direct investment (FDI) transactions rose to EUR13.2 billion ($14.4 billion) in 2024, marking a growth of 18.9% compared to the EUR11.1 billion ($12.1 billion) recorded in 2023. However, the residential construction sector is anticipated to experience a slowdown in growth in the short term due to high construction costs and elevated housing prices, which are expected to exert downward pressure on the construction sector.

The construction industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth of 1.7% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's Recovery and Resilience Plans (RRP).

For instance, in December 2024, the country received the fifth payment of EUR2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) as a part of the European Union's EUR22.2 billion ($24.2 billion) Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) which was announced in October 2023 for the upgrade and development of transport and energy infrastructure projects in the country.

The funding will be used for expanding metro networks in Lisbon and Porto and a bus rapid transit line in Braga, for improving residential energy efficiency, for renewable hydrogen production capacities and the installation of 15,000 electric vehicle charging stations

