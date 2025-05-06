Thailand Construction Market Report 2025 | Thailand Launches TRY2.7 Trillion Investment To Revamp Rail Networks And Airports As Part Of Green Logistics Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thailand's construction industry is forecasted to grow by 5.9% in 2025, driven by investments in tourism, digital infrastructure, and an increased export focus. Government allocations, including THB193.3 billion to transport, and sustainable initiatives are pivotal, underlining the sector's expansive opportunities leading to 2029.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Thailand is forecast to grow by 5.9% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in tourism and digital infrastructure, coupled with an increase in export activities.

Under the 2025 Budget, the government allocated THB193.3 billion ($5.7 billion) to the Ministry of Transport, an increase of 5.5% compared to the 2024 Budget allocation. The Department of Highways received THB127.5 billion ($3.7 billion), followed by the Department of Rural Roads with THB50.6 billion ($1.5 billion), under the 2025 Budget.

In October 2025, the government also launched a TRY2.7 trillion ($78.6 billion) investment initiative to transform Thailand's rail networks, upgrade key airports, and promote green logistics to reduce road congestion by 2030, as part of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Action Plan for 2021-2030.

Growth in 2025 will also be supported by the country's efforts to attract 40 million international tourists in 2025. The Thai government is planning to work with global travel agencies to promote tourism in the country, targeting to increase tourism revenue by 7.5% in 2025, approximately THB3.4 trillion ($99.7 billion) as part of the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025" campaign.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.1% between 2026 and 2029, driven by transportation and renewable sector investments.

In February 2025, Thailand's Ministry of Transport discussed the investment details of the expansion of Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 project with a Switzerland-based container terminals group, Terminal Investment (TiL). The project includes the development of four sections, marine construction, terminal infrastructure, rail connectivity, and digitized port operations.

The industry's growth over the forecast period will be supported by the draft National Power Development Plan (PDP 2024-2037) of Thailand, which aims to increase the renewable energy share from 26% in 2024 to 51% by 2037. In November 2024, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) announced its plan to develop three large-scale pumped storage hydropower plants at dams in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Chaiyaphum with an investment of THB90 billion ($2.6 billion).

These plants are expected to be completed by the end of 2037. Furthermore, plans for the construction of two hyperscale data centers in the country was approved by the Thai Board of Investment (BOI) in November 2024. The data center projects, worth THB60 billion ($1.8 billion) together, are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The Thai construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Thai construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Thailand, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

