Multnomah Biblical Seminary: Redesigned And Relaunched

ROCKLIN, Calif. & PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , proudly announces the redesign and relaunch of Multnomah Biblical Seminary (MBS), a bold step into the future of theological education. Compelled by the love of Christ and rooted in biblical truth, MBS exists to equip resilient, adaptive leaders who serve both church and society. Far more than an academic institution, the seminary partners with the Church to co-create real-world solutions to complex ministry challenges that advance God's Kingdom through partnership, not partisanship.

Students at Multnomah Biblical Seminary can expect more than a conventional classroom education. Rather, they will experience vocational clarity, spiritual formation, and hands-on preparation for real-life ministry. Through innovative, flexible programs grounded in Scripture and relevant to today's world, MBS aims to reshape its students into public theologians and skilled practitioners. All programs are offered through distance/digital education, while remaining committed to relational (not transactional) education. Whether preparing for the pulpit, nonprofit leadership, or global missions, seminary graduates will emerge ready to serve with courage, conviction, and clarity.

“Our faculty aren't just scholars – they're mentors, pastors, and practitioners who walk alongside students on their personal journey,” said Dr. David Timms, Dean, Multnomah Biblical Seminary.“This is relational learning, not transactional. At MBS, students will gain practical tools that are biblically grounded and are aimed to help better equip them to become leaders in their respective communities.”

Multnomah Biblical Seminary currently offers four graduate programs and one doctoral program tailored to equip students for a lifetime of impactful ministry and service:



Doctor of Ministry (DMin) : An online, two-year program designed for experienced ministry leaders. It combines biblical principles with design thinking and ministry innovation, allowing students to lead adaptive change and tailor research to their specific passions;

Master of Divinity (MDiv): A comprehensive three-year program that provides in-depth training in biblical languages, theology, spiritual formation, and pastoral ministry, preparing graduates for diverse roles such as church leadership, chaplaincy, and missions;

Master of Arts in Biblical Studies (MABS): A 30-month program that emphasizes proficiency in biblical languages and interpretation. Students engage deeply with Greek or Hebrew, developing skills for teaching, research, or further doctoral studies;

Master of Arts in Global Development and Justice (MAGDJ): A 20-24 month online program that integrates biblical insights with practical skills in transformational development and peacebuilding. It prepares students in justice, development, and humanitarian work, equipping them to advocate for the vulnerable in diverse settings. Master of Arts in Leadership (MAL) : An affordable, two-year program that equips students for transformational leadership in the marketplace and the church. Gain insights, deepen formation, and develop skills you can apply immediately at work and in ministry. Includes ministry, strategic leadership, executive coaching, and community development concentrations.



Jessup University President Dr. John Jackson added,“We're incredibly excited about the future of Multnomah Biblical Seminary. It represents everything Jessup stands for: academic excellence, deep spiritual formation, and cultural engagement. This Seminary represents a renewed vision for theological education and cultural engagement. It's a dynamic, transformative space for leaders who want to live out their faith boldly and wisely.”

With a renewed vision, trusted faculty, and a Christ-centered foundation, Multnomah Biblical Seminary invites prospective students, church leaders, and ministry partners to be part of a new movement in theological education.

About Jessup University

Jessup University, with three campus locations in Rocklin , San Jose , and Portland, Oregon , is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

