Climbing Kites Charts A New Course For THC Beverages With Award Wins And USHA Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From functional flavors to regulatory leadership, the Iowa-based cannabis beverage company is setting new standards in the rapidly growing industry

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climbing Kites , a premium cannabis-infused beverage company, proudly announces it took home six awards at the L.A. High Spirits Awards . The accolades-including one Platinum, two Silver, and three Bronze-span Climbing Kites' entire product portfolio, affirming the brand's position as a rising force in the cannabis beverage industry.

Receiving top nods at the awards was the company's Transfusion THC-Infused Kitetail beverage, a concord grape juice and handcrafted ginger beer blend enhanced with organic caffeine derived from green tea. The beverage was awarded the highest honor: the Platinum Award. Transfusion is currently available in two dosages (4mg THC + 4mg CBD + 40mg caffeine and 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 100mg caffeine) and is designed to elevate daytime outings or provide a fun alternative for social occasions.

The company's other award-winning flavors include:



Silver: Orange Mango and Pineapple Passionfruit Bronze: Mixed Berry, Peach Prickly Pear, and Iced Tea Lemonade

“Winning six awards, including a Platinum, at the L.A. High Spirits Awards is incredibly meaningful for our team,” said Scott Selix, co-founder of Climbing Kites.“We've worked hard to create something that's not only enjoyable but also thoughtful in its formulation and purpose. To have that recognized on a national stage is deeply validating, and it tells us we're on the right path, both in flavor and values.”

Operating in a largely unregulated space, Climbing Kites has emerged as a leader in consumer safety and accountability, becoming the only THC beverage brand to earn the USHA Adult Use Certification , a rigorous standard for quality, compliance, and transparency.

“We're committed to setting the standard in a largely unregulated space,” Selix said.“We want people to trust what they're drinking, and that means going beyond what's required. The certification reinforces our commitment to doing things the right way in an industry that still lacks consistent oversight.”

​The cannabis-infused beverage market is currently experiencing remarkable growth , driven by increasing consumer demand for alternative wellness and recreational options. The surge is also fueled by the legalization of cannabis in various regions and a growing consumer preference for non-alcoholic options.

Every Climbing Kites beverage is infused with 100% naturally occurring Delta-9 THC and CBD derived from federally compliant hemp. Crafted with naturally flavored ingredients, each drink is formulated to deliver a euphoric, uplifting experience and an alternative to alcohol that fits seamlessly into moments of connection, relaxation, or celebration.

To find a retailer nearest you that carries Climbing Kites, visit: .

About Climbing Kites

Climbing Kites is a cannabis-infused beverage company based in Iowa, crafting naturally flavored drinks infused with federally compliant, 100% natural THC and CBD derived from hemp. Each product is thoughtfully formulated to deliver a balanced, uplifting experience while providing a modern, mindful alternative to alcohol. With a focus on quality, safety, and transparency, Climbing Kites is the only THC beverage brand to earn the USHA Adult Use Certification, setting a new standard in an evolving industry. Whether you're winding down, celebrating, or simply enjoying the moment, Climbing Kites is here to elevate it-just you, your drink, and the breeze. Learn more and explore the portfolio, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Cody Wheeler 303.228.6986 ext. 148 ...