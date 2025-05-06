Voting Results Of The 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Technip Energies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the“ Company ”), a global technology & engineering powerhouse leading in energy and decarbonization infrastructure, announced today that all resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval at the 2025 annual general meeting were adopted. All resolutions on the agenda were approved by shareholders with more than 83% of the votes, including adoption of the 2024 financial statements and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per outstanding ordinary share for the 2024 financial year. The Company's 2024 Remuneration Report was adopted with 88.73% of votes in favor. The voting results are available at: The following calendar is applicable with respect to the dividend payment:

Common Shares American Depositary Receipts Ex-dividend date May 20, 2025 May 19, 2025 Record date for dividend eligibility May 21, 2025 May 19, 2025 Payment of cash dividend May 22, 2025 June 23, 2025

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

