Everrati Launches 'Artisan' An Immersive Luxury Design Experience Allowing Clients To Build Their Dream Car

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Everrati , a globally-recognized international technology company specializing in redefining iconic cars with state-of-the-art electric powertrains, is adding another layer of luxury and exclusivity to the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of services. In keeping with Everrati's mission statement to transform iconic classics from the past into sustainable masterpieces for the future, Everrati has launched Artisan. Artisan, is the ultimate expression of the company's bespoke offering, allowing clients to experience timeless craftsmanship blending with cutting-edge innovation as they work with the brand to curate the ultimate one-of-one vehicle commissions.“Created for those who seek the next level of personalization, this exclusive program invites clients to design their dream Everrati with the same level of care and individuality as they would their private residence, yacht, or jet,” comments Everrati Founder & CEO Justin Lunny.“This is more than customization; it's a deeply personal commissioning journey shaped entirely around our client's personal vision.”Automotive Customization & Materials Consultant, Libby Meigh, joined Everrati in 2024 and plays a key role in steering the Artisan program. With extensive experience working with the highest echelons of automotive designers, Libby has developed a range of bespoke material solutions in readiness for the launch of Artisan, that stay true to Everrati's focus on sustainability. As a color, material and finish specialist, Libby has tailored the color palettes and introduced new finishes to inspire Everrati's clients and provide greater opportunity for personalization.“I'm developing the materials and finishes which will form and transform Artisan, by Everrati, creating a truly unique portfolio which honors the product heritage whilst embracing cutting-edge innovation,” comments Meigh.“I research and propose new ideas to widen the portfolio of available materials, ensuring that the final selections bring each personal vision to life.”Meigh continues,“Each Everrati commission is a deeply personal journey. A client may come with something of real sentimental value that could be a handbag, a watch, a piece of furniture. It's an exciting challenge to translate these ideas into their new Everrati vehicle seamlessly. For me, luxury is about rarity, authenticity, and the service that surrounds the product. At Everrati, no two vehicles will ever be the same. The materials are of the highest quality, and those materials are handcrafted to have elevated detailing. Artisan, by Everrati, is more than just customization, it's about storytelling.”As an established electric vehicle technology company, Everrati's environmental commitment extends beyond the powertrains it produces. The company places a major emphasis on incorporating sustainable products, when possible, into its client creations. The company works with partners who have a proven track record of sustainably sourcing and producing their materials, with provenance and traceability being key. Everrati's leather partner, Bridge of Weir, is a perfect example of the company's efforts with a fully circular manufacturing facility and minimal waste to landfill runoff.If you are ready to redefine and electrify a vehicle with Everrati and experience the next level of personalization the team can provide, visit to start your journey.# # #About EverratiTMEverratiTM was founded in 2019 by British entrepreneur Justin Lunny. A car enthusiast from an early age, he became increasingly conscious of the wider impact combustion engines have on the environment. Everrati was launched with the vision of restoring iconic models from an earlier era and redefining them to electric propulsion. Everrati's model line-up consists of electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet in Pure, Signature, Gulf Signature and RSR-inspired editions, ST-inspired G-Series, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, GT40 in partnership with Superformance including officially licensed Gulf Edition and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL 'Pagoda'. EverratiTM designs, develops and builds its cars from a bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.EverratiTM Group is the global parent company driving innovation in electric mobility. It operates two distinct divisions: Powered by Everrati, which provides advanced EV powertrain solutions, and the core Everrati brand – its private client division, dedicated to creating the world's most iconic electric vehicles: bespoke, efficient, high-performance cars.EverratiTM does not manufacture vehicles. EverratiTM is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed, nor, in any way, affiliated with the manufacturers of the cars they restore.All brand names, logos and crests along with any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for the purpose of reference only.

