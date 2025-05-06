My Auto Doctor joins the Motorist Assurance Program to reinforce transparency, improve service standards, and build customer trust in Odessa, TX.

- Jeramee Carson, Owner

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Auto Doctor Joins Motorist Assurance Program to Promote Honest Auto Repair in Odessa, TX

The auto repair industry is evolving rapidly, and one of the most significant changes in recent years is the growing importance of transparency and trust in vehicle maintenance. As part of its mission to deliver honest, high-quality service, My Auto Doctor has officially joined the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP)-a national initiative that promotes ethical business practices across the automotive repair sector.

This membership signals My Auto Doctor's commitment to customer-first communication and integrity-based service. Through MAP, the Odessa-based shop adopts a set of industry-recognized standards that help ensure every customer receives accurate, clear, and fair repair recommendations.

Note From Owner

"Our decision to join MAP is about staying accountable, clear, and focused on earning our customers' trust every day."

Author: Jeramee Carson, Owner

About

MAP helps participating shops build long-term trust by encouraging transparent explanations, ethical inspections, and standard-based repair services . Customers are empowered to make informed decisions with greater confidence, backed by a shop that follows uniform guidelines and best practices.

With the support of MAP resources, My Auto Doctor will continue enhancing its repair services and ensuring that every interaction reflects its core values of honesty, clarity, and professionalism.

Customers in Odessa looking for a dependable shop guided by ethical standards can visit My Auto Doctor at 1906 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763, United States , or visit their website.

Jeramee Carson

My Auto Doctor

+1 432-220-2855

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.