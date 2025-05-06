Fischer Identity Partners With Ed Tech JPA To Provide Trusted IAM Solutions For Educational Institutions

- Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer IdentityNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fischer Identity , a recognized leader in converged Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions for the education sector, is proud to announce its partnership with the Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA). Through this collaboration, Fischer Identity's trusted IAM services are now available to the Ed Tech JPA's network of member institutions, streamlining procurement processes and reinforcing secure access across education environments.As institutions continue to navigate complex security requirements and increasing digital demands, Fischer Identity's inclusion among the Ed Tech JPA's vetted solution providers offers members a proven IAM platform designed specifically to meet the unique needs of academic communities. With Fischer Identity, school districts, colleges and universities can rapidly implement secure, scalable, and modern identity management - ensuring students, faculty, staff and vendors have the right access at the right time.“Fischer Identity's mission has always been to empower education institutions with secure, seamless, and efficient identity management solutions,” said Bryan Leber, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity.“We are honored to partner with the Ed Tech JPA to make it easier for their membership to access the advanced IAM capabilities they need to protect their communities and drive institutional success.”Fischer Identity's IAM platform supports key education initiatives including Zero Trust security models, external identity management, lifecycle automation, role-based access control, identity governance and administration and compliance reporting. The company's flexible, cloud-native approach enables faster deployments without the need for extensive custom development - a critical factor in today's dynamic education technology landscape.“Joining forces with the Ed Tech JPA strengthens our shared commitment to supporting educational institutions with efficient, cost-effective, and secure solutions,” added Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations at Fischer Identity.“We look forward to working closely with the Ed Tech JPA members to ensure their identity management strategies are not just operational, but transformational.”About Ed Tech JPA:The Ed Tech JPA is a California-based cooperative committed to simplifying technology procurement and delivering high-quality, competitively sourced solutions to its members, which include K-12 and higher education institutions. The Ed Tech JPA is supported by seven founding entities, including Capistrano Unified School District, Clovis Unified School District, Fullerton School District, El Dorado County Office of Education, Irvine Unified School District, San Juan Unified School District, and San Ramon Valley Unified School District. These founding members of the Ed Tech JPA coordinate consortium purchases of high-quality products and services to benefit all of our current and potential member agencies. By partnering with Fischer Identity, the Ed Tech JPA continues to expand its portfolio of innovative vendors, helping members save time and resources while implementing cutting-edge security technologies. To learn more about the Ed Tech JPA and membership benefits, visit .About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2006, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit .###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

