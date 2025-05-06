Strict Action Must Be Taken Against 'Evil Forces' Behind Pahalgam Attack: State BJP Chief On Mock Drill In K'taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Tuesday that he is confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action against the "evil forces" behind the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP office "Jagannath Bhavan" in Bengaluru, he was responding to a query regarding mock drills being conducted across the country.

He added that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is being discussed not only in India but across the world.

"Following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan has found itself increasingly isolated," he remarked.

"There is a widespread expectation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a firm decision and initiate strong action against the evil forces responsible for the Pahalgam tragedy. Everyone is pledging their support for the Prime Minister's decision," Vijayendra said.

Responding to another query, the State BJP President added that ever since the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah came to power in the state, there has been a clear appeasement of minorities in some areas, while Hindus have been insulted and Hindu activists are being continuously oppressed.

Vijayendra urged the Congress-led state government to take steps to restore peace in Mangaluru region which witnessed a case of mob lynching, a Hindu activist's murder and multiple stabbing incidents.

He criticised that murders are happening in broad daylight across the state and that Karnataka has, in a way, turned into a battlefield.

"Killings have become routine. The (Congress) government is demoralising the police force by allowing incidents like the Mysuru episode, where mobs stormed police stations in different places," he alleged.

"Law and order in Karnataka has completely deteriorated. Ministers must stop inciting unrest," he asserted.

In response to another query, Vijayendra told that the 'Janakrosh Yatra' will resume on Wednesday in Kolar, and on May 9 it will continue in Tumakuru and Chitradurga, followed by events in Ballari and Hosapete.

He said the final rally will be held in Hubballi on May 14.

He also added that at the state-level Other Backward Class Morcha meeting on Tuesday, discussions were held to create awareness among the people about the good intentions of Prime Minister Modi regarding the caste census, in contrast to the ill-intentions of CM Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government.

CM Siddaramaiah's government is currently conducting census of SCs to facilitate the internal reservation.

The Congress-led Karnataka government is also deliberating on the controversial caste census report conducted in the state.