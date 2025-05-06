123Invent Inventor Develops Diverse & Inclusive Scarecrow Decoration (LBT-8059)
PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new scarecrow decoration that would represent a more diverse and inclusive population," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the DIVERSE SKIN TONED SCARECROW. My festive and seasonal design offers a more diverse alternative to traditional scarecrow options."
The invention provides a new scarecrow decoration that shows unity, diversity, and inclusivity. In doing so, it could help fill a significant gap within the market. It also could enhance décor while celebrating the Autumn season. Additionally, the invention features a unique, functional, and attractive design that is easy to display.
The DIVERSE SKIN TONED SCARECROW is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Monique O'Neal at 502-599-4338 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment