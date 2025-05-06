123Invent Inventor Develops Diverse & Inclusive Scarecrow Decoration (LBT-8059)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new scarecrow decoration that would represent a more diverse and inclusive population," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the DIVERSE SKIN TONED SCARECROW. My festive and seasonal design offers a more diverse alternative to traditional scarecrow options."

The invention provides a new scarecrow decoration that shows unity, diversity, and inclusivity. In doing so, it could help fill a significant gap within the market. It also could enhance décor while celebrating the Autumn season. Additionally, the invention features a unique, functional, and attractive design that is easy to display.

The DIVERSE SKIN TONED SCARECROW is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Monique O'Neal at 502-599-4338 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED