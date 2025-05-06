Assembly Appoints Jason Lim As First Ever Chief Media Officer For North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his new role, Lim will lead a team of 350+ channel experts across Search, Social, Programmatic, Video, SEO, Affiliate, CRM, OOH, Print, and more, overseeing the management of media planning and investments across all channels and platforms. He will also be responsible for evolving Assembly's award-winning Experience & Activation practice, setting operational standards, driving innovation in media solutions, and delivering breakthrough brand and performance campaigns for clients.

Lim brings more than 20 years of agency leadership experience to the position, most recently serving as Chief Planning Officer at EssenceMediacom. His appointment signals Assembly's continued investment in building best-in-class media expertise and progressive omnichannel activations.

"Jason is a rare leader who seamlessly blends data-driven, brand performance expertise with storytelling instincts," said Kelly. "In addition to being an elite practitioner, an incredible human with extraordinary professional wingspan, Jason is also a builder at his core–a shared Assembly gene."

Lim added, "I couldn't be more excited to join Assembly at a moment when the definition of media is rapidly expanding. This team's commitment to innovation, cultural fluency, and delivering measurable growth is what modern brands need. I look forward to working with our talented experts across North America to shape the future of media experiences and deliver real, lasting impact for our clients."

The announcement follows a wave of momentum for Assembly North America, coming on the heels of its recent Global Agency of Record win for World of Hyatt and the strategic appointments of Jill Kelly as North America CEO and Ilana Casser as EVP of Growth for the region.

Lim's appointment is effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal .

PR Contact

Mariana Delacqua

[email protected]

SOURCE Assembly