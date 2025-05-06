Sedgwick Unveils A Comprehensive Claims Processing Solution

Transforming loss adjusting, property, auto, and general liability claims support

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick , the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has combined their existing, industry-leading technologies with a new tool, Digital Adjust Pro, for handling desk adjusting capabilities through a dynamic, outsourced support model for loss adjusting and claims handling across property, auto, and general liability.

The innovative solution is supported by Sedgwick's industry-leading technology and provides a new level of claims support. Sedgwick's end-to-end claims team can provide custom support via desk adjusters powered with the latest automation and virtual adjusting technology enabling triage to the optimal handling channel based on client and policyholder needs.

Sedgwick's team also provides exceptional customer experiences and expertise, evidenced by their 81% Net Promoter Score (NPS)-over double the industry average- while maintaining a 94% quality audit score.

"Sedgwick's ability to support loss adjusting clients with a full suite of property, auto and general liability services with high-quality desk adjusters makes this solution a key opportunity for those who do not want to build or maintain staffing in-house," said Scott Richardson, President, Property of Americas, Sedgwick. "We are able to provide clients with the opportunity to access the people, expertise and technology support they need to lower costs, ensure best-in-class experience for policyholders, and leverage flexible solutions specifically tailored to their service needs."

In a rapidly changing market amid evolving environmental conditions, Sedgwick's unique and comprehensive solution provides a smarter way to manage fluctuating caseloads with highly experienced desk claims adjusters and other experts available for any circumstance, such as severe weather events, business shifts, or in-house shortages. By leveraging Sedgwick's team of claims professionals, clients are able to quickly and easily bring in additional support when needed to respond to high workloads, or to allow existing staff to focus on other areas of the business.

This solution is supported by Sedgwick's suite of damage assessment options seamlessly delivered by their team of experts. This includes their groundbreaking policyholder claims self-service automation as well as other services, including inspection, direct repair, temporary housing, adjusting, and contents.

"Sedgwick's capacity, capability, and willingness to invest in technology and drive innovation is what powers new advancements and offerings such as this solution," said David Guaragna, Managing Director, Operations. "This is an unmatched offering within the claims and loss adjusting industry today and will deliver improved results and experience. This further underscores our commitment to clients and policyholders."

A key example of how this offering has been utilized in the industry can be seen with a global client which needed flexibility to scale up their property loss adjusting staff year-round, as well as during weather events, with the policyholder experience as a key priority for them. Through this offering, the client has trusted Sedgwick to assist and support with more than 300 weather events and nearly 20,000 claims since 2021.

This solution's customizable approach provides specific, substantial, and long-term value that is unequaled in the industry.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick .

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

