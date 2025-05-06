Electronic Merchant Systems Launches Tap To Pay On Iphone In Partnership With Paysley

CLEVELAND and RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) announced today the rollout of Tap to Pay on iPhone through Paysley, a leading mobile payment platform. EMS, a financial technology and payments industry leader, is the first to roll out Paysley's new feature, which allows merchants to accept payments directly on their iPhones with a simple tap.

Through Paysley's Tap to Pay on iPhone capabilities, businesses can accept in-person, contactless payments-including credit and debit cards and Apple Pay-using just an iPhone and the Paysley app. No additional hardware is required, providing users with a flexible, fully integrated mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution.

In the coming months, the Paysley app will become integrated with Tap to Pay for Android.

"We are thrilled to meet the evolving needs of today's modern merchant. With the increasing demand for on-the-go POS options, we incorporated Tap to Pay on iPhone to deliver a convenient, omnichannel experience. I look forward to the impact it will have on streamlining the payment process and the success it will bring to both Paysley and our EMS family," said Chris Roets, Founder of Paysley.

EMS has added this integration to its robust payment solutions arsenal, further solidifying its prominent standing in the fintech marketplace. Together, Paysley and EMS are reaching merchants across all industries with a user-friendly mPOS platform that enhances customer satisfaction through modernized, contactless payment processing.

Afshin Yazdian, CEO of EMS, added, "We're excited to join Paysley in introducing its groundbreaking Tap to Pay on iPhone feature. This cutting-edge solution simplifies the experience for merchants and customers alike, revolutionizing the payments industry. Congratulations to Chris, Dave, and the entire Paysley team on this remarkable achievement."

Tap to Pay on iPhone currently works with version 1.19.0 of the Paysley App, available via the Apple Store .

About Paysley

Paysley is an innovative payment platform that equips businesses with the tools to accept payments anytime, anywhere, across both desktop and mobile devices. Understanding the needs of today's merchants, Paysley supports a range of business functions from invoicing and inventory management to in-person transactions and online campaigns.

Its flexible, mobile-first approach is designed to enhance the customer experience through seamless text-based invoices, QR codes, and secure mobile links. This payment process delivers faster, more convenient, and more streamlined transactions. For more information, visit paysley .

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Electronic Merchant Systems is an industry-leading merchant services provider that businesses depend on for their processing needs. Over 30,000 retail, internet, and omnichannel customers nationwide rely on the firm's diverse suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to gateways and virtual terminals, sales software, and web management, EMS offers comprehensive tools that empower businesses to thrive.

EMS further leverages the robust services of its subsidiaries, Peel Payments, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud, to drive client success. Discover more at emscorporate .

