Vertexone Launches Vxconnect: The Modern Customer Engagement Engine For Energy & Utility Providers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to address the industry's most pressing challenges, VXconnect brings together decades of industry expertise into a single, modern SaaS product that simplifies how providers connect with and serve their customers. Unlike competitors who build custom, one-off solutions that increase cost and complexity, VXconnect is a scalable platform designed to deliver consistent, reliable experiences across the entire customer lifecycle.

"It's not just a better solution, it's a smart path forward – one that transforms customer experience, drives operational agility, and lays the foundation for a more sustainable, connected future." - VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod

Rather than relying on fragmented systems with limited functionality, VXconnect offers a unified, future-ready solution that grows with providers' needs-making it easier to adapt, innovate, and meet the expectations of today's utility customers.

"The challenges energy and utility providers face today are complex," VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod said. "From rising customer expectations, to mounting regulatory demands, and the pressure to do more with less."

"We built VXconnect to meet those challenges head-on," Jornod said, "It's not just a better solution, it's a smart path forward – one that transforms customer experience, drives operational agility, and lays the foundation for a more sustainable, connected future."

Unified customer-centric engagement that transforms every interaction into an opportunity to build trust, satisfaction, and loyalty

Advanced analytics and actional insights that empower smarter decision-making, proactive service, and conservation behaviors

Operational efficiency that lowers cost-to-serve, reduces call volumes, and enables seamless digital self-service

Built-in regulatory support and security that helps meet today's compliance mandates while preparing for tomorrow's sustainability goals Modular flexibility and future readiness , ensuring providers can meet immediate needs while building for strategic growth

"VXconnect was engineered with intention; not just to replace outdated tools, but to unlock entirely new possibilities for energy and utility providers." VertexOne Chief Architect, Josh Headlee, said. "Every capability was designed to address real needs, simplify the complex, scale with confidence, and create meaningful experiences for every customer, on every device, at every touchpoint."

The launch of VXconnect is the latest in a series of recent developments at VertexOne, including the addition of a new board member, Andrew Osler, in late March, preceded by a financing commitment from Runway Growth Capital and BC Partners Credit made in January, and the strategic acquisition of Accelerated Innovations and its MyMeter technology back in December of 2024, which has positioned VertexOne to further enhance its offerings and drive innovation in customer engagement for electric, gas, and water utilities and energy retail providers.

