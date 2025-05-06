VERTEX Hires & Aligns Leadership For Global Expansion

VERTEX's new hires "mark a significant step forward in our vision to be a truly global firm with local insight."



Lee Barry, Senior Managing Director, EMEA - Lee leads the team based in Europe, Middle East and Africa with experts in construction delay, disruption, quantum, compliance, and regulatory matters. Offices in the region are expanding and include London, Dubai, Doha, and Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Rob Peterson, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Damages and Investigations - Rob leads the team focused on commercial damages, government contracts, e-discovery and legal analytics, as well as forensic accounting.

John Belbusti, Senior Managing Director, Project Advisory – A seasoned advisor with a strong background leading multidisciplinary teams, John oversees Vertex's Project Advisory team, driving innovation and delivering exceptional client outcomes.

Sandra Burga, Managing Director, Project Advisory – Sandra brings more than 20 years of deep industry knowledge in the construction and architecture field. Sandra's focus is expanding the Project Advisory practice in the western US. Jerry Boyd, Managing Director, Compliance & Regulatory Services – With over 30 years experience as a geologist in the environmental industry, Jerry is focused on expanding Vertex's Compliance & Regulatory Services practice in the western US. His background includes litigation support, hazardous waste management, and complex property redevelopment within the energy sector.

"These talented leaders bring the deep experience, technical expertise, and strategic perspective needed to support our clients and fuel our growth across the United States and EMEA," said Mark Degenaars, Chief Operating Officer of Vertex. "Their appointments mark a significant step forward in our vision to be a truly global firm with local insight."

