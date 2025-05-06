123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory For Gaming Enthusiasts (NJR-366)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a father and a gamer, I am often called away from my game to do various tasks like change a diaper, prepare a bottle, or wash dishes. I wanted to create a solution that allows me to stay connected to my gaming while being hands-free to do other tasks at the same time," said an inventor, from Dunellen, N.J., "so I invented the CONTROLLER POCKET. My design eliminates the need to completely disconnect from the game and friends when playing."

The invention provides an improved way to stay connected to your gaming device if called away for an important reason. In doing so, it allows the user to tend to other tasks. It also increases convenience, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

The CONTROLLER POCKET is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Charles Hunter at 917-322-9939 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED