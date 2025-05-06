LUXURY ON THE THRESHOLD OF ADVENTURE: POMEROY KANANASKIS MOUNTAIN LODGE ANNOUNCES NEW BLACK DIAMOND CLUB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new VIP rooms and suites are crafted for guests seeking uncompromised luxury, service and amenities

Kananaskis Village, AB, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge proudly announces the grand opening of the new Black Diamond Club. This exclusive addition to the property, separate from the main hotel, offers unmatched luxury with reimagined rooms, privacy, valet parking and meticulously-crafted bespoke experiences to inspire a profound connection with nature and adventure for every guest. Reservations are open now, with room availability beginning May 1, 2025.

Nestled in Alberta's stunning Kananaskis Valley just one hour west of Calgary, the hotel-within-a-hotel provides discerning guests with the pinnacle of luxury, service and amenities, all set against breathtaking views in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. Offering a relaxing and luxurious stay while acting as a basecamp for mountain adventure, a dedicated Adventure Concierge will curate personalized experiences for Black Diamond Club guests, connecting them to the awe-inspiring beauty and thrills of Kananaskis Country. Whether it's gliding through snow-covered forests on a dog sled, riding horseback along rugged western trails, teeing off at one of two world-class 18-hole golf courses, running and hiking the 1,200+ kilometres of trails, indulging in chef-led dinners or basking in exclusive access to the Kananaskis Nordic Spa, every moment is designed to delight and inspire.

The space offers 71 newly renovated guest rooms across 3 floors, including king and queen rooms, lofts and suites, all designed with elements that echo the serene beauty of the resort's natural surroundings, with room rates starting at $799.99 CAD. These spacious accommodations boast upgraded bedding, plush jersey robes, premium bathroom amenities and soothing beauty and wellness products to create a serene atmosphere. Turndown service is provided daily and includes tidying the room, tucking in the bed, closing the blinds and placing Röc Glacier Waters on the bedside table. Guests can begin their mornings with cozy in-room beverages, including their favorite Nespresso coffee or locally sourced teas from Jolene's Tea House in nearby Banff.

“The Black Diamond Club expansion marks an exciting milestone for The Lodge,” said Liz Hovey-Smith, General Manager, Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge.“We're thrilled to welcome guests to this exclusive part of our resort and offer them an escape from the ordinary - an authentically Canadian moment of quiet luxury at the threshold of adventure.”

Exclusive access to the Black Diamond Club Lounge offers guests a peaceful retreat to relax and recharge before and after a day of unplugged adventure, with full breakfast buffet from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., après-adventure canapes from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., desserts from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A la carte cocktails, wines, snacks, Nespresso coffee and a selection of loose leaf teas are available at all times. Just steps away from the Black Diamond Club building, the resort's five dining venues provide a range of culinary experiences, from a classic Canadian steakhouse to a cozy après-ski chalet and beyond. The Lodge's take on an authentically Canadian campfire, Fireside Moments, takes place every evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., where guests are invited to gather and connect with the great outdoors after a day of adventure.

Perfect for group bookings, the Black Diamond Club offers a mountain of luxury with customized itineraries, private dining experiences and exclusive access to all resort amenities, catering to both professional and leisure needs. Whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or serene lounges, each space is designed to foster both productivity and tranquility.

For more information, please visit blackdiamond.lodgeatkananaskis.com . A media kit with high res imagery and detailed fact sheet can be found here .

ABOUT POMEROY KANANASKIS MOUNTAIN LODGE

Where backcountry beauty and luxury meet. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge offers 317 rooms, 19,804 square feet of meeting space, five dining outlets, as well as the Kananaskis Nordic Spa and an expansive indoor/outdoor waterpark with new heated outdoor pool. The Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, located at the base of Mount Kidd, offers direct access to stunning pathways, including the breathtaking Village Rim. Situated in Kananaskis Village and next to Kananaskis Outfitters, guests can rent outdoor equipment year-round, including mountain bikes, hiking poles, cross country skis, skates or snowshoes. The Lodge offers a robust guest activities calendar, with many supervised activities so parents and kids can have a relaxing yet adventurous time. Additionally, the concierge can provide suggested Strava routes for various activities. Finally, each evening features the Lodge's signature Fireside Moment, an authentically Canadian campfire where guests gather to connect with the great outdoors.

