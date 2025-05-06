Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, Announces Launch Of Comprehensive Family Dental Care Services In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Astoria, New York, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS (dentistastoriany.com ) is thrilled to announce the launch of its comprehensive family dental care services, including dental veneers, Invisalign, inlays and onlays, fillings, whitening, and tooth extractions. With a friendly, experienced team, the trusted dentist in Astoria, NY, is passionate about providing personalized treatments to meet each family's unique dental needs.

With state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge technologies, and a team of highly qualified dentists committed to delivering exceptional care in a welcoming and relaxed environment, Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS specializes in family dental care that helps patients of all ages achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.



“We understand that choosing an Astoria family dental care can be overwhelming, which is why at Luna Dental, we strive to make your experience as seamless and stress-free as possible,” said a spokesperson for Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS.“As a dedicated team of dentists in Astoria, NY, we deliver compassionate, high-quality care for every member of your family.”



Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, is dedicated to delivering wide-ranging and reliable treatments tailored to every patient's unique needs. These include:



Dental Veneers : Dental veneers are shells custom-fitted to specific teeth to fix cosmetic issues such as chipping, cracking, discoloration, or even large gaps and minor alignment issues. Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS ensures a seamless, natural look and that the composite material's color is custom-matched to the exact color of a patient's teeth to improve the appearance of their smile.



Invisalign : Invisalign is a modern orthodontic treatment that uses clear, removable aligners to straighten teeth. Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, offers this popular alternative to traditional metal braces, especially among adults who are self-conscious about the appearance of braces or who have professional or social obligations that make it difficult to wear traditional braces.



Dental Fillings : Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, is one of the most advanced dental offices in Astoria. The clinic specializes in applying fillings using a BPA-free composite colored white. These high-end composite fillings are custom-made, fit teeth perfectly, and match the current shade of a patient's teeth to deliver durable protection for years to come.



Tooth Whitening : Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS offers an effective and long-lasting specialized whitening system that is only available professionally, the Zoom Whitening Treatment, powered by the latest technology from Philips. With a variety of options catering to patients' availability and providing teeth up to 8 shades whiter, the clinic helps individuals achieve a dazzling smile.



“We at our clinic recognize the significance of maintaining good oral health and work hard to give our patients the highest possible care. We are committed to taking care of all of your dental care requirements with the help of our skilled and experienced astoria dentists team, advanced equipment, and a comprehensive range of treatments,” furthered the spokesperson for the dental clinic.



Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, invites families seeking personalized and comprehensive dental care in Astoria to visit the website to schedule an appointment today.



About Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS



Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, is a leading dentist in Astoria, NY, providing exceptional care for patients of all ages. Specializing in family dental care, including dental veneers, Invisalign, inlays and onlays, fillings, whitening, and tooth extractions, the clinic combines state-of-the-art facilities with a welcoming environment to ensure every visit is comfortable and stress-free.



To learn more about Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS, and the launch of its comprehensive family dental care services, please visit the website at .



Luna Dental Astoria: Joshua Ishal, DDS 33-18 Broadway Astoria New York 11106 United States +17187195862