Biosimilars Through The Physician's Lens | Regulatory Scrutiny: Impact Of US Policies On Biosimilar Pricing And Uptake

Since their introduction within the past few decades, biosimilars outrivaled biologics in reducing treatment costs and improving access to therapies for chronic conditions such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and diabetes. Nevertheless, while biosimilars are increasingly recognized for their clinical and economic benefits, their uptake has been slower than anticipated in some markets.

The physician's role in shaping the future of biosimilar use is undeniable, given their influence on prescribing practices and patient trust. In this report, The analyst examines biosimilar use, focusing on physician perceptions.

The report provides insights into biosimilar uptake, substitution patterns, and use across the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China).

Key Market Highlights



Biosimilar uptake varies across therapeutic areas and regions, driven by factors such as regulatory policies and market dynamics.

The global biosimilar market is forecast to reach $24.75 billion in sales by 2030 with the US driving the most sales.

Across all markets surveyed, healthcare providers (HCPs) confirmed that their biosimilar prescriptions are going to increase in the next five years.

Physicians generally support substituting branded biologics with biosimilars.

If cost was not the main factor, close to 40% of physicians would prefer to use branded biologics for their patients.

Despite market differences, most physicians agreed that patients should have an option to choose between biologics and their biosimilars.

China has strong potential in the biosimilars market but may face tough global competition. The US's IRA may have limited impact on biosimilars, while the BIOSECURE Act may increase their prices due to manufacturing and supply chain disruptions.

Report Scope



Physicians' attitude and opinions on biosimilar prescription, substitution, and interchangeability

Past and future uptakes of biosimilars

Barriers to biosimilar uptake

Cost consideration of biosimilar prescription

Patients' preference on branded biologics and biosimilars Differences on biosimilar across markets

Reasons to Buy



Assess healthcare professionals' attitude towards biosimilar prescription.

Better understand the barriers to biosimilar uptake.

Capture physicians' opinions on substitution and interchangeability.

Better understand patients' preferences.

Assess past and future biosimilars uptake.

Gain a better understanding of cost consideration when prescribing drugs. Explore the differences across markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Study Design

Biosimilars Overview

Biosimilars - Current and Future Uptake

Biosimilars Versus Biologics Use

Physician Attitude Towards Biosimilars

Deal-Making Activities in the Biosimilars Space

Future Considerations Summary of Key Findings

Company Coverage Includes:



3SBio Inc

AbbVie Inc

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Alphamab Oncology

Alteogen Inc

Altos Biologics Co Ltd

Alvotech SA

Amgen Inc

AskGene Pharma Inc

BeiGene Ltd

BioAtla Inc

Biocon Biologics Ltd

Biogen Inc

Biora Therapeutics Inc

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Celltrion Inc

Coherus BioSciences Inc

CSL Behring

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

Dong-A Socio Group

Eris Lifesciences Ltd

Formycon AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fuji Pharma Co Ltd

Gedeon Richter Plc

Genor BioPharma Co Ltd

Hong Kong King-Friend Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Huons Co Ltd

Innovent Biologics Inc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Janssen

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd

Levim Lifetech Pvt Ltd

Luye Pharma Group Ltd

Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Mylan Inc

Novartis AG

Ocumension Therapeutics Co Ltd

Organon

Outlook Therapeutics Inc

Pangen Biotech Inc

Pfizer

Rani Therapeutics LLC

Roche

Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Sandoz

Sanofi

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Tanvex BioPharma Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Torrent Investments Pvt Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Viatris

Wockhardt Ltd Xbrane Biopharma AB

