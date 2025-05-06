Biosimilars Through The Physician's Lens | Regulatory Scrutiny: Impact Of US Policies On Biosimilar Pricing And Uptake
Since their introduction within the past few decades, biosimilars outrivaled biologics in reducing treatment costs and improving access to therapies for chronic conditions such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and diabetes. Nevertheless, while biosimilars are increasingly recognized for their clinical and economic benefits, their uptake has been slower than anticipated in some markets.
The physician's role in shaping the future of biosimilar use is undeniable, given their influence on prescribing practices and patient trust. In this report, The analyst examines biosimilar use, focusing on physician perceptions.
The report provides insights into biosimilar uptake, substitution patterns, and use across the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China).
Key Market Highlights
- Biosimilar uptake varies across therapeutic areas and regions, driven by factors such as regulatory policies and market dynamics. The global biosimilar market is forecast to reach $24.75 billion in sales by 2030 with the US driving the most sales. Across all markets surveyed, healthcare providers (HCPs) confirmed that their biosimilar prescriptions are going to increase in the next five years. Physicians generally support substituting branded biologics with biosimilars. If cost was not the main factor, close to 40% of physicians would prefer to use branded biologics for their patients. Despite market differences, most physicians agreed that patients should have an option to choose between biologics and their biosimilars. China has strong potential in the biosimilars market but may face tough global competition. The US's IRA may have limited impact on biosimilars, while the BIOSECURE Act may increase their prices due to manufacturing and supply chain disruptions.
Report Scope
- Physicians' attitude and opinions on biosimilar prescription, substitution, and interchangeability Past and future uptakes of biosimilars Barriers to biosimilar uptake Cost consideration of biosimilar prescription Patients' preference on branded biologics and biosimilars Differences on biosimilar across markets
Reasons to Buy
- Assess healthcare professionals' attitude towards biosimilar prescription. Better understand the barriers to biosimilar uptake. Capture physicians' opinions on substitution and interchangeability. Better understand patients' preferences. Assess past and future biosimilars uptake. Gain a better understanding of cost consideration when prescribing drugs. Explore the differences across markets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Study Design Biosimilars Overview Biosimilars - Current and Future Uptake Biosimilars Versus Biologics Use Physician Attitude Towards Biosimilars Deal-Making Activities in the Biosimilars Space Future Considerations Summary of Key Findings
Company Coverage Includes:
- 3SBio Inc AbbVie Inc Accord Healthcare Ltd Alphamab Oncology Alteogen Inc Altos Biologics Co Ltd Alvotech SA Amgen Inc AskGene Pharma Inc BeiGene Ltd BioAtla Inc Biocon Biologics Ltd Biogen Inc Biora Therapeutics Inc Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd Boehringer Ingelheim Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd Celltrion Inc Coherus BioSciences Inc CSL Behring CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd Dong-A Socio Group Eris Lifesciences Ltd Formycon AG Fresenius Kabi AG Fuji Pharma Co Ltd Gedeon Richter Plc Genor BioPharma Co Ltd Hong Kong King-Friend Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Huons Co Ltd Innovent Biologics Inc Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Janssen JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Johnson & Johnson Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd Levim Lifetech Pvt Ltd Luye Pharma Group Ltd Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Inc Mochida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Mylan Inc Novartis AG Ocumension Therapeutics Co Ltd Organon Outlook Therapeutics Inc Pangen Biotech Inc Pfizer Rani Therapeutics LLC Roche Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co Ltd Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd Samsung Biologics Co Ltd Sandoz Sanofi Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd Strides Pharma Science Ltd Tanvex BioPharma Inc Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Torrent Investments Pvt Ltd Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Viatris Wockhardt Ltd Xbrane Biopharma AB
