Outcome Of Syensqo’S 2025 Annual General Meeting

Brussels, Belgium – May 6, 2025 - 17:45 CEST

Syensqo held its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting today. Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed.

Rosemary Thorne, Chair of the Board of Directors, reflected on the company's first full year post-demerger, highlighting strategic initiatives undertaken in 2024 to strengthen its foundation amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Key initiatives included cost controls, capacity investments, a share buyback, and increased employee shareholding.

Ilham Kadri, CEO, celebrated Syensqo's teams who are at the heart of the company's growth, innovation and sustainability ambitions.

Shareholders' support was evidenced by high level of approval for all resolutions, including:



Approval of the 2024 financial statements

Approval of a gross dividend of €1.62 per share payable on 19 May 2025 Approval of the 2024 remuneration report

