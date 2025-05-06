Outcome Of Syensqo’S 2025 Annual General Meeting
| Investors & Analysts
...
| Media
...
| Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament
Robbin Moore-Randolph
| +44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20
+1 470 493 2433
| Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber
| +32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07
About Syensqo
Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.
Attachment
-
20250506_AGM_Outcome_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
