BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For April 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For April 2025 Clichy, France – May 06, 2025 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2025:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/04/2025 16,000 62.1000 993,600.00 03/04/2025 45,000 61.3667 2,761,501.50 03/04/2025 15,000 60.0000 900,000.00 04/04/2025 10,000 54.4163 544,163.00 07/04/2025 5,270 54.9720 289,702.50 24/04/2025 5,079 53.5652 272,057.65 25/04/2025 1,300 54.7687 71,199.31 TOTAL 97,649 59.7264 5,832,223.96

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

Investor Relations

Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025 First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025 Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

