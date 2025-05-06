Careersource Hillsborough Pinellas To Host A Military Expo Day

Military Expo Day

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas (CSHP) will be holding a Military Expo Day on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at CSHP's Tampa Center at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Tampa FL, 33612 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.If you have ever considered a career in the military, now is your chance to learn more. This exciting event is designed for those interested in military service, offering insights into the various branches, roles, and benefits of joining. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with recruiters and learn about career options.Learn about the opportunities the military offers to pay for college while you serve."We're excited to host Military Expo Day at CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas, providing a valuable opportunity for our community to explore the diverse career paths and benefits the military offers,” said Maria Suarez, CSHP Business Development Manager.“If you've ever considered serving, this is your chance to connect directly with recruiters and learn how the military can help you achieve your goals, including funding your education."Attendees are asked to register online .Click here to access flyer .For more information, please contact Maria Suarez – Business Development Manager at CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas at (813) 965-1223 or ....About CareerSource Hillsborough PinellasEffective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 4% financed from non-federal sources (Updated annually, as of August 2024).

