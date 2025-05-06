RETIRED ARMY SERGEANT REFLECTS ON FAITH AND REASON IN 'RELIGION & SCIENCE: THOUGHTS OF COMMON JIM'

Religion & Science: Thoughts of a Common Jim

James Hillman explores the mysteries of faith and reason, offering a balanced view that encourages understanding over division in his insightful book.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- James Hillman takes a refreshing approach to a debate that has puzzled humanity for centuries in his book,“Religion & Science: Thoughts of a Common Jim”. Rather than presenting himself as a scholar or expert, Hillman offers a lifetime of listening, thinking, and questioning-an everyday man providing an insightful perspective on two topics that shape the world: religion and science.Hillman invites readers to explore the relationship between religion and science, not through rigid arguments or emotional extremes, but through an open-minded, balanced discussion. He doesn't seek to tear down either side but encourages a deeper understanding of how these two realms, often seen as opposing forces, may be more connected than they appear.One Amazon reviewer, Robin, shares that the book's“refreshing and accessible” approach made it feel“like an honest conversation with a thoughtful friend”. Robin further praises Hillman for his“genuine appreciation for the mysteries of faith and the accuracy of scientific inquiry,” noting that the book encourages readers to see value in both perspectives, regardless of their personal beliefs. Hillman's reflections, according to Robin, demonstrate how both faith and reason can share a sense of awe and curiosity that drives human exploration.James Hillman is no expert or theologian-he's the guy sitting in the audience, asking questions, thinking critically, and sharing what he's learned along the way. A retired Army sergeant with 20 years of service (including a tour in Desert Storm), Hillman holds a Bachelor's degree in computers and has worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation for over two decades. His curiosity about religion and science grew from conversations with friends-some Christian, some not-who asked him about his beliefs. As he sought clearer ways to explain his thoughts, Hillman found himself writing down his answers, which eventually became“Religion & Science: Thoughts of a Common Jim”. Now available on Amazon, grab a copy today.About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

