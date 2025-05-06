WSI Consultant Madhu Chadha Earns Multiple Honors For Community Leadership And Business Excellence

Madhu at the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce

Recognized by Alignable and the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce, Madhu Chadha Embodies WSI's Commitment to Local Engagement and Global Growth

- Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WSI is proud to spotlight Madhu Chadha, a long-standing WSI Digital Marketing Consultant based in Phoenix, Arizona, for a remarkable series of accolades recognizing her leadership, advocacy, and unwavering support of her local business community.

Madhu was recently named Alignable's Local Business Person of the Year for the third consecutive year and honored as a 2025 Local Community Supporter-an achievement determined by local business votes through the Alignable platform. Additionally, she was awarded the 2024 Women Business Owner of the Year by the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce, a recognition reserved for individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and impact in their local business ecosystem.

“At WSI, we believe in the power of community, connection, and leadership to drive real change,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI.“Madhu's ongoing recognition is a shining example of how our consultants embody these values every day, building stronger businesses, forging meaningful relationships, and making a lasting impact locally and globally. We are proud to celebrate her remarkable achievements.”

Trusted, Active, and Deeply Connected to Community

“This is a contest run by Alignable, a networking platform,” Madhu shared.“Local businesses vote for nominees, and I've been fortunate to win this award three years in a row. I stay active on Alignable, much like I do on LinkedIn. I am also very involved in their networking events and have several (very satisfied) customers who are active there as well.”

Her Chamber of Commerce award is equally impressive-and just as personal.

“This award came from my local Chamber of Commerce, where I serve as an ambassador and active member,” Madhu explained.“I was nominated by fellow members, and a few years ago, I was also recognized as a Mentor of the Year for my contributions and presentations. I attend many of the Chamber's ribbon cuttings and networking events to support other local businesses.”

A Reflection of WSI's Global Values in Local Practice

Madhu's achievements perfectly embody WSI's mission to“Unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.” Not just for our clients but also for the communities where our consultants live and work. Her consistent involvement in professional networking, business mentoring, and community-building reflects the kind of leadership WSI strives to cultivate across its global network.

Madhu's recognition is not only a personal milestone, but a testament to the power of meaningful relationships, ongoing learning, and the importance of showing up-again and again-for your business community. As WSI continues to champion digital growth worldwide, leaders like Madhu remind us that the most impactful marketing often starts with a handshake, a conversation, or a helping hand at a local event.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto,“Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

Media Contact:

Ryan O'Donnell

WSI World Media Liaison – CIPR Communications

+1 403-978-6000

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.