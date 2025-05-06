Zoe Saldaña wearing BUCCELLATI Cocktail Earrings in set in 18k white gold with 220 round brillant cut diamonds

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala , celebrated actresses Zoe Saldaña, Laura Harrier, and Taraji P. Henson shine in Buccellati fine jewelry . The prestigious Italian maison's signature craftsmanship and timeless design were on full display, highlighting the elegance and individuality of each star. Jewelry placements were styled by D'Orazio & Associates .Zoe Saldaña, Laura Harrier, and Taraji P. Henson shine in Buccellati fine jewelry at the Met Gala, showcasing pieces that embody the timeless elegance and intricate craftsmanship that Buccellati is known for. Zoe Saldaña looked radiant in Buccellati Cocktail Earrings crafted in 18k white gold and set with 220 round brilliant-cut diamonds. She completed her refined look with a matching Cocktail Ring, also in 18k white gold.As Zoe Saldaña, Laura Harrier, and Taraji P. Henson shine in Buccellati fine jewelry at the Met Gala, Laura Harrier exuded golden glamour wearing the Rete con Perle Necklace in 18k yellow gold. Her look was elevated with Marci Color Earrings featuring 16 round brilliant diamonds and two faceted spessartines, a coordinating Marci Color Ring, and the addition of Gentleman Cufflinks-all in 18k yellow gold.Zoe Saldaña, Laura Harrier, and Taraji P. Henson shine in Buccellati fine jewelry at the Met Gala, with Taraji P. Henson delivering a standout fashion moment in Cocktail Earrings adorned with 102 round brilliant-cut diamonds in 18k white and yellow gold. Her ensemble included the exquisite Unica Brooch set with 64 rose-cut diamonds, 231 round brilliant-cut diamonds, and two Tahitian pearls in a mix of yellow, rose, and white gold. She rounded out her statement with the Rolo Baroque Pearl Ring and a Cocktail Ring showcasing 148 round brilliant-cut diamonds and a striking faceted heliodor, both set in 18k yellow gold.As Zoe Saldaña, Laura Harrier, and Taraji P. Henson shine in Buccellati fine jewelry at the Met Gala, their individual style moments prove that Buccellati continues to define the intersection of tradition and modernity. Each star wore pieces that honored the artistry and history of the Buccellati brand while making bold, contemporary statements on fashion's most prestigious stage.ABOUT Buccellati:Founded in Milan, Buccellati is a revered Italian jewelry house known for transforming ancient techniques into modern-day masterpieces. From Mario to Gianmaria to Andrea Buccellati, the family's generational artistry has defined a style that fuses Renaissance influences, exquisite goldwork, and rare gemstones. Today, Buccellati continues to be a global icon of craftsmanship, luxury, and heritage. For more information Follow Buccellati Instagram: @buccellatimilanMEDIA CONTACT:D'Orazio & Associates🌐 Website:📱 Instagram: @dorazioofficial📧 Email: ...📞 Phone: 1 (310) 860-0041📱 Buccellati Instagram: @buccellatimilan

