NSE Clocks Total Income Of Rs 4,397 Crore In Q4, Recommends Rs 35 Dividend

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday reported a consolidated total income of Rs 4,397 crore for Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 4,807 crore for Q3 and Rs 5,080 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

The consolidated revenue from transaction charges for Q4 was Rs 2,939 crore, a sequential decline of 15 per cent (on-quarter) due to a reduction in volumes across cash market and derivatives segment.

On a consolidated basis, total expenditure for Q4 FY25 increased by 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,124 crore.

Net profit decreased by 31 per cent (on-quarter) to Rs 2,650 crore for Q4 from Rs 3,834 crore for Q3.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated total income increased by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 19,177 crore. The consolidated operating EBITDA for FY25 increased by 28 per cent YoY to Rs 12,647 crore.

Net profit for FY25, on a consolidated basis, increased by 47 per cent YoY Rs 12,188 crore. Earnings per share for FY25 increased to Rs 49.24 from Rs 33.56 for FY24, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1.

In Q4 FY25, the cash market trading segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTVs) of Rs 95,488 crore (a decline of 8 per cent QoQ).

The standalone net profit during FY25 increased by 69 per cent YoY to Rs 11,246 crore.

The Board of Directors of NSE have recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This includes a special one-time dividend of Rs 11.46 per equity share.

In the FY25 period, NSE's contribution to the exchequer was Rs 59,798 crore which comprised STT/CTT of Rs 48,439 crore, stamp duty of Rs 3,772 crore, SEBI fees of Rs 1,804 crore, income tax of Rs 3,831 crore and GST of Rs 1,952 crore.