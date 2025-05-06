123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Massage Accessory (FMB-473)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved massage accessory to help alleviate muscle pain and tension in the head, back, arms, legs, or feet," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore., "so I invented the C V T. My design would provide a soothing, relaxing, vibrating massage."

The invention provides an improved way to create calming vibrations while giving a massage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to actually touch the individual's body. It also helps relieve tension and stress, and it increases comfort and convenience. Additionally, the invention features an adjustable and therapeutic design that is easy to use.

The C V T is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Cortez Thomas at 503-884-0030 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

