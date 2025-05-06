Gazillion Bubbles Wins Circana's #1 Toy Industry Award In U.S. Bubble Toys/Solution Category For 2024 And Launches Exciting New Products For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following its 20th anniversary celebration, Gazillion Bubbles is excited for what's ahead. The brand is eager to explore impactful partnerships that spark wonder and deliver magical bubble-filled moments. The brand continues to shine in a category crowded with private-label products and explores meaningful partnership opportunities that can help create even more magical moments around the world.

"Gazillion has been a trusted leader in the bubble category for years, and this award reinforces our commitment to creating high-quality, easy-to-use products that spark joy with kids and families" said Shipra Larson, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Funrise, Inc.

Gazillion Bubbles Solution has long been known for its ability to create vibrant, long-lasting bubbles that are perfect for both bubble machines and outdoor fun, with thousands of 5-star online reviews gushing about its unparalleled quality. Eco-friendly, non-toxic, and stain-free , Gazillion's solution is designed to work with all Gazillion Bubbles products, ensuring hours of safe, colorful play for kids, families, and bubble lovers of all ages.

This spring, Gazillion Bubbles is bringing even more magic to everyday moments with a new lineup of bubble machines and handhelds. Designed for families, kids, and adults, Gazillion is perfect for any occasion–whether it's a birthday celebration, holiday gathering, or simply a sunny afternoon. It's bubbles, joy, and fun–every day, everywhere.

New items hitting shelves this season include the Ultimate Bubble Mania (a Costco exclusive), which is the perfect addition to any party with its multicoloured lights, a 2025 Toy Insider Award winning product, the VorTech, featuring a handheld, bladeless fan that ensures safety while creating large, beautiful bubbles with just the press of a button, the Tiny Typhoon , compact and portable so you can take the bubble fun on the go–whether it's to the beach or a picnic. And last but not least, the Flare , ideal for holiday celebrations, featuring firework sounds and spark-like bubbles that add extra excitement. Each is thoughtfully designed to elevate bubble play with even more bubbles, motion, and fun. With items ranging in price from $2.99 to $29.99 , there is something for everyone. The brand can be found at Amazon, Walmart, Costco and other retailers across the globe.

Gazillion is a global brand, with products available at retailers worldwide. To stay up to date on the latest bubble fun, visit , follow @funrisetoys on Instagram and TikTok, and join the conversation using #GazillionBubbles and #SparkingJoy

About Funrise

For over 35 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world. Our portfolio consists of internal brands including GAZILLION®, FURLINGSTM, FART NINJASTM, BURP ZOMBIESTM, MIGHTY FLEETTM and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat®, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles®, SpongeBob SquarePantsTM, and other global entertainment companies.

*Circana's awards honor the top-selling toys, properties, and manufacturers across multiple regions, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe, recognizing excellence in the global toy industry.

SOURCE Funrise Inc.