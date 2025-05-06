Home2 Suites By Hilton Poughkeepsie Celebrates One Year Open

Brandt Hospitality Group's New York Hotel Reaches Milestone

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton Poughkeepsie celebrates their one year anniversary of welcoming guests on May 9, 2025. The hotel located at 2619 South Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY is nearly complete with its first year of being operational.

The property team secured a 4.6 out of 5 average review site score for the year, making a splash on the Poughkeepsie tourism market. Anniversary celebrations are planned to include an employee luncheon, champagne toast for guests at check-in, desserts, and more!

"The entire team at Home2 Suites Poughkeepsie works extremely hard to deliver a comfortable, clean, and memorable experience to everyone who walks through the door – whether they are here for months or visiting for a weekend..." said Director of Sales, Amanda Lamando. "...the team's attention to detail paired with our modern and spacious suites have been the key to our success over the past year. We have established wonderful and fun repeat guests that make walking into work every day feel like home!"

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit .

