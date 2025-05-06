JEM Medspa One Of First In Illinois To Offer Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

Complimentary Launch Party May 16 During Mental Health Awareness Month

ORLAND PARK, Ill., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those wanting to lessen anxiety, treat depression or enhance cognitive functioning, JEM MedSpa in Orland Park, is one of the first in Illinois to offer EXOMIND , a groundbreaking, non-invasive technology that stimulates areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. Research indicates nearly 100% of patients experienced reduced food cravings and on average, reported a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

"We are thrilled to provide EXOMIND for our patients who want to improve emotional wellbeing," says JEM MedSpa nurse and co-founder, Melissa Judeh. "This noninvasive treatment has proven results in improving moods and greater emotional resilience."

Describing the EXOMIND procedure, Jeanine Graham, nurse and co-founder at JEM MedSpa says, "The applicator is placed on the head and then magnetic pulses either stimulate or suppress brain activity. Clients feel gentle electrical impulses helping the brain rewire its neural pathways."

JEM MedSpa is a leading wellness center offering additional services to enhance your personal wellness journey, whether this involves burning fat, building muscle, treating incontinence, IV hydration, aesthetics, or overall health. JEM MedSpa has additional locations in Elmhurst and Munster.

Another novel technology available to JEM MedSpa clients is Emsculpt NEO , a procedure involving muscle activation and heat to burn nearly 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. When the applicator is attached to the abdomen, it is equivalent to doing 20,000 crunches. For the face, JEM MedSpa offers Emface , a non-invasive muscle activation treatment that tightens and tones skin and reduces lines. And for those who struggle with incontinence, there's EMSELLA , a device creating muscle contractions to strengthen the pelvic floor that has a 98% patient satisfaction rate. Patients remain fully clothed as they sit on the EMSELLA chair for the treatment sessions.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May, JEM MedSpa, 11241 W. 159th St., Orlando Park, is holding a complimentary "Patio Party," Friday, May 16, 1-6 p.m., with a DJ, lobster roll truck, refreshments, raffle prizes and discounted pricing, The manufacturer of these leading-edge technologies, BTL, will be onsite with the BTL bus to provide demos of EXOMIND and other BTL procedures. To RSVP: call 708-942-1112.

