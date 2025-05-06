Rula Health And Curai Health Partner To Expand Access To Mental Health Care

The collaboration brings high-quality mental health services to Curai patients

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curai Health , a virtual primary care provider, today announced a partnership with Rula Health , a national behavioral healthcare provider group that delivers high-quality mental healthcare. This collaboration will provide Curai patients access to Rula's extensive network of licensed therapists and psychiatric providers.

Curai patients can now be referred to Rula's network of over 15,000 licensed mental health providers, spanning more than 100 clinical specialties across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.. Rula is in-network with most major insurance carriers and also provides convenient out-of-pocket cost estimates. This partnership will allow more patients timely and convenient access to quality mental health care.

"Too often, mental health care exists in a silo, when it should be a key component of comprehensive primary care," said Dr. Davis Liu, Chief Medical Officer of Curai Health. "Partnering with Rula provides Curai patients with high-quality mental health care so they can receive the coordinated, whole-person care everyone deserves."

Curai clinicians will refer patients directly to Rula to address a wide range of mental and emotional health concerns. Rula's platform offers fast access to care and matches people with providers based on their preferences, backgrounds, and needs. And 93% of patients report feeling better about their symptoms after receiving care through Rula.

"Curai is reimagining how patients engage with their health and making it easier for more people to access the care they deserve," said Josh Bruno, co-founder and CEO of Rula Health. "This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to make mental health care more reachable for more people across the country."

About Curai Health

Curai Health is pioneering a new model of primary care, unlocked by AI, to address the biggest challenges in care delivery. By deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained and licensed clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with payors to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors, including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit

About Rula

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 15,000 licensed providers, appointments available as soon as the next day, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 140M lives.

SOURCE Curai Health

