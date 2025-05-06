American Academy Of Dermatology Survey: Half Of Americans Worry About Skin Aging, But Many Still Skip Sunscreen

Board-certified dermatologist encourages public to incorporate sun protection into daily skin care routine.

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent American Academy of Dermatology survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults found that half worry about premature skin aging and only half use sunscreen regularly, while nearly 1 in 4 don't know it helps prevent early aging.

Despite knowing that unprotected sun exposure contributes to skin aging, many Americans are not taking preventive measures to protect themselves. While 73% use products or procedures to prevent premature aging, only 56% use sunscreen regularly, and just 20% do so on cloudy days, according to the survey.

"Many people realize that sun exposure contributes to skin aging, yet there is a significant gap in understanding how to prevent it," said Elizabeth Houshmand, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Dallas, Texas. "Sunscreen is one of the most effective tools we have to slow premature aging, and unfortunately this survey shows that many Americans either don't use it regularly or don't realize its full benefits."

In fact, more than two in five Americans are unaware of sunscreen's full benefits, including its ability to prevent skin cancer, dark spots, and premature aging, according to the survey.

Unprotected sun exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the United States. Additionally, without sun protection, skin damage can accumulate over time. This can lead to freckles, age spots, and wrinkles.

Unfortunately, many adults are already noticing signs of sun damage. According to the survey, four in ten adults report wrinkles or dark spots they believe are from sun exposure, and of these, 68 percent are bothered by the changes to their skin.

Dr. Houshmand recommends the following simple steps to make sunscreen a seamless part of your daily skincare routine:



Apply Every Morning – Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher as the last step in your morning skincare routine, after moisturizer.

Don't Skip Cloudy Days – UV rays penetrate clouds and windows, so sunscreen is essential even when it's overcast or if you're indoors near windows or driving your vehicle.

Cover All Exposed Skin – Apply sunscreen to your face, neck, ears, and any other exposed areas. Don't forget commonly missed spots like the tops of your hands, which are especially susceptible while you're driving. Reapply Throughout the Day – If you're spending time outdoors, reapply every two hours or immediately after sweating or swimming.

In addition to wearing sunscreen, the AAD and Dr. Houshmand recommend the following as part of a comprehensive sun protection plan:



Seek shade. Seek shade when appropriate, remembering that the sun's rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can also look at your shadow. Any time your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade. Wear sun-protective clothing. Wear a lightweight and long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible. For more effective protection, select clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) number on the label.

"Protecting your skin from the sun every day-rain or shine-is essential to preventing wrinkles, dark spots, and even skin cancer," said Dr. Houshmand. "If you notice anything itching, changing, or bleeding, make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist."

To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad/findaderm .

