Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Geddes Vista , is coming soon to Ann Arbor, Michigan. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include spacious single-family homes and modern townhomes, offering a variety of floor plans to suit any lifestyle. Site work is underway and the model homes are under construction at 2989 Simi Way in Ann Arbor. The community is anticipated to open for sale this summer 2025.

Geddes Vista offers a selection of stylish townhomes and sophisticated single-family homes in a natural setting with walking paths throughout. Townhome designs feature open-concept floor plans with approximately 1,900+ square feet, with bedroom-level laundry rooms, versatile lofts, and full basements with the option to finish. Spacious single-family home designs offer first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept living levels, flex rooms, options for finished basements, and up to 2,929+ square feet of luxury living space. Townhomes will be priced from the upper $500,000s, and single-family homes will be from the upper $700,000s.









“Our new Geddes Vista community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the highly desirable Ann Arbor area,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan.“With versatile options for floor plans to meet a variety of needs and unrivaled personalization options, this community has something for everyone looking for luxury living in Ann Arbor.”

Toll Brothers customers in the Geddes Vista – Preserve Collection of single-family homes will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Geddes Vista – Towns Collection will offer move-in ready and quick move-in townhomes already under construction with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

Nestled in a beautiful location bordered by mature trees and tranquil open space, Geddes Vista is a charming new home community within the top-rated Ann Arbor Public Schools district. Children will have the opportunity to attend Carpenter Elementary School, Scarlett Middle School, and Huron High School - all located within 10 minutes. Also, just minutes away, residents will have access to a wide array of parks, golf courses, shopping, dining, and entertainment in the greater Ann Arbor area.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Barton Ridge , Reserve at West Bloomfield , Edgewood by Toll Brothers , Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake , and Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen .

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Geddes Vista, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

