Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 6.5.2025


2025-05-06 11:31:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6.5.2025
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 6.5.2025
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 6.5.2025
Bourse trade Buy
Share VAIAS
Amount 1 728 Shares
Average price/ share 46,4962 EUR
Total cost 80 345,43 EUR
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 127 710 shares
including the shares repurchased on 6.5.2025
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.


Attachment

  • Vaisala 6.5 trades

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

