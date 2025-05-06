Michelman Helps Press Owners Unlock New Applications At Dscoop Edge

Jan Denies

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michelman is pleased to announce its participation at Dscoop Edge Long Beach , where it will share its in-depth application expertise and present its comprehensive primer portfolio. An educational session will be featured, led by Jan Denies, Michelman's Global Digital Printing Account Manager.

Titled "Shrink Sleeves: Not as Tough as They Seam", Denies' session will take place on Friday, May 17, from 3:15 PM – 4:00 PM as part of the Accelerate Focused Education Track. It will offer practical insights for converters looking to expand into the growing shrink sleeve market. Drawing on real-world customer challenges and experiences, the session will help printers navigate the complex shrink sleeve production market, with particular emphasis on seamability and water resistance challenges.

The presentation will guide attendees through print process adjustments that can significantly improve shrink sleeve production. These include how to dial in coat weight, solvent blends, and line speeds to optimize seam strength and production efficiency. Substrate selection will also be addressed, focusing on how different film options impact reliability and performance.

In addition, Denies will examine common troubleshooting challenges related to drying behavior, solvent choice, and equipment compatibility. He will share strategies for achieving strong, consistent seams while minimizing maintenance, and avoiding common issues like roller clogging or inconsistent adhesion.

Michelman's expertise extends well beyond shrink sleeves. The company's portfolio includes solutions for virtually every application, on the widest variety of substrates, on every HP Indigo press . This includes flexible packaging, pressure-sensitive labels, folding cartons, and commercial printing. In addition, Michelman offers primer solutions for pre-print corrugated applications on HP PageWide presses, illustrating the company's commitment to HP's digital printing platforms.

With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Michelman offers a full suite of water-based primers and coatings that help converters meet growing demands for environmentally responsible packaging. Converters seeking to diversify into shrink sleeve production, resolve current production challenges, or learn about Michelman's latest primer developments are encouraged to attend the educational session and stop by Michelman's booth #339 for additional information and discussion.

Dscoop Edge Long Beach is being held May 14-17, 2025 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

