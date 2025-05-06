DFIR Professional Chad Rager Joins Prescient

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Prescient welcomes Chad Rager as a Managing Director and Head of Digital Forensics & Incident Response.

- Chad RagerCHICAGO, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prescient is proud to welcome Chad Rager to the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR). He'll be based outside of the Washington D.C. area and will support our law firm and enterprise clients on a variety of sensitive matters, including theft of trade secrets, executive misconduct and hostile terminations, complex litigation support, insider threat investigations, ransomware response, and other bespoke investigations. Chad builds on the capabilities developed by Anthony Reyes, who transitioned out of the firm at the end of 2024, and will work with Prescient's leadership team to provide cutting edge investigative services.Prescient remains at the cutting edge of open, deep, and dark web intelligence collection and our digital forensics expertise has proved crucial in offering holistic investigative services at the intersection of cybersecurity, corporate security, and intelligence. Chad joins Prescient from Kroll, where he served in their Cyber and Data Resilience practice since 2018, and leverages over a decade of digital forensics experience and multiple certifications that designate him as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), GIAC Certified Forensic Analyst (GCFA), and GIAC Advanced Smartphone Forensics (GASF)."I am thrilled to join Prescient as a Managing Director and Head of DFIR, where I look forward to leveraging my expertise in computer forensics and cyber investigations to drive innovative solutions and strengthen our commitment to excellence in global investigations."Chad brings to Prescient over 12 years' experience in DFIR. Prior to Kroll, Chad was employed at Verizon with their RISK Team from 2016 to 2018. From 2013 to 2018, Chad served as a contractor in the U.S. Intelligence Community as a computer forensic engineer where he conducted computer forensic investigations in support of counterintelligence operations. Chad served from 2008 to 2013 as a U.S. Intelligence Community contractor involved in technical targeting and activities in counterterrorism operations. A veteran of the Global War on Terror, Chad served over ten years in reserve and active-duty components of the U.S. Military, including the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force - Afghanistan. His services and experience working on the cutting edge of technical investigations and digital intelligence make him the ideal fit to build on Prescient's prior success in the areas of digital forensics, cyber incident response, e-discovery, and corporate investigations.About PrescientPrescient is a tech-enabled cyber intelligence, investigation, and risk advisory firm based in Chicago, IL. Our teams help multinational corporations, law firms, investors, and private clients mitigate risk and discover actionable intelligence using next generation technology and tradecraft. Our team supports clients around the world from offices in the United States and Europe.For more information about Prescient, please reach out to ...

Jack McKenna

Prescient

+1 312-667-3029

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.