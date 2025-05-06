What's In A Trim? How Presidential Touches Help Luxurious Lincoln Aviator Take Flight

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Lincoln Aviator, seamlessly blending sophisticated design with exhilarating performance, has already established itself as a leader in its three-row large luxury SUV class. But for those seeking the ultimate expression of Lincoln luxury, there's the top trim that's a cut above: Presidential.







More than just a trim level, though, Presidential represents a curated experience. It's a commitment to craftsmanship, and a tailored journey that elevates every drive.

While the Aviator itself boasts a well-appointed interior and high-quality materials, the Presidential trim takes it to a whole new level, featuring even more luxurious options, particularly in the leather and wood choices. It's not just about adding features; it's about meticulously selecting materials, crafting bespoke details, and offering a level of personalization rarely seen in the automotive world.

Curated interiors are a defining characteristic and cornerstone of the Presidential experience, telling their own unique story. Not simply a choosing of colors, rather a selection from methodically designed themes like Invitation, Flight, and Moonbeam; each featuring a unique combination of premium Savannah leather colors, wood or metal appliqués, and subtle accents.

In fact, the Savannah leather used in Presidential themes is of a higher grade and offers a richer, more supple feel, while the wood appliqués are also carefully selected and finished to enhance the overall sense of luxury.

Put simply, Presidential is the selection of an entire atmosphere.

Consider the Invitation theme, portraying a sense of intrigue, with the quality of a crafted black paper invitation – handwritten calligraphy that welcomes you to an exquisite home for an intimate evening of celebration – while offering a nod to the community of friendship boasting dark, rich open-pore Khaya wood showcasing an industry-first dual-laser etching blend of geometric and organic motifs, and supple black leather-trimmed seats with detailed Brandy stitching.

Flight, on the other hand, draws inspiration from the golden age of aviation, where rich Luggage Tan Savannah leather adorns the seats, complemented by engine-turned aluminum accents that conjure the sleek lines of classic aircraft. Flight exudes a sense of adventure and timeless sophistication.

Brand-new for Aviator, Moonbeam takes inspiration from the beauty of space travel and the moon, evoking a sense of aspiration, enlightenment, and the transformative power of exploration. The design, influenced by the moon's glow and textures, creates a serene and sophisticated interior that is both elegant and inviting. Light green leather seating surfaces enjoy a perforated leather design inspired by a shooting star trail and a laser engraved moon ash applique provides a pattern reminiscent of the moon's surface texture over open pore khaya wood.

Beyond the curated themes, however, Presidential boasts a wealth of stunning standard features that enhance both comfort and convenience. The perfect position seats with Active Motion massage are a standout, providing unparalleled support and relaxation on even the longest drives. They not only adjust in countless ways to perfectly contour to your body, but provide a soothing massage function that helps alleviate fatigue and tension.

Bringing unrivalled sound to the audio experience, Presidential elevates aural sensation with the Revel Ultima 3D Audio System. Meticulously engineered to deliver concert-hall quality sound, featuring 28 strategically placed speakers that immerse you in a rich and immersive audio landscape, Revel Ultima transforms the Aviator's cabin into a private listening room.

While the Reserve trim offers a compelling blend of luxury and performance, Aviator's Presidential trim takes the experience to a higher plane. It's not just about adding features; it's about creating an environment that reflects individual style and provides an unparalleled level of comfort, convenience, and tailored service.

Presidential is an investment in a lifestyle, a statement of discerning taste, and a commitment to experiencing the road in ultimate luxury. It's a testament to Lincoln's dedication to crafting vehicles that not only transport people from point A to point B, but also elevate every moment of the journey.

In essence, the Presidential trim is unique because it's not just about adding features; it's about curating an entire experience. It's about offering a higher level of personalization, using more luxurious materials, and providing exclusive services that make ownership more convenient and enjoyable.

Presidential provides a holistic approach to luxury that sets it apart from not just the rest of the Aviator lineup, but everything in its class.