Enverus Releases '2025 Interconnection Queue Outlook' To Navigate Backlogged Grid Challenges

Understanding competitive landscape conditions, delays and regional disparities key to renewable energy project success

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is releasing its 2025 Interconnection Queue Outlook , a comprehensive collection of power generation and transmission projects that show requests to connect to the U.S. power grid. Leveraging its proprietary machine learning model, Enverus assigns a probability of success to every queued power plant project, enabling the analysis of trends and insights into portfolio valuation and queue dynamics. With interconnection queue challenges posing a major hurdle for projects, this outlook offers a data-driven perspective and provides critical insights for developers, investors and policymakers navigating the evolving energy landscape.

Enverus experts continue to underscore that generous tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act and the EPA's update to 40 CFR Part 60, which mandates additional coal retirements, have significantly boosted demand for renewable energy projects across the United States. The surge in investment and development has overwhelmed interconnection queues, with a record number of projects seeking grid connections. This has exceeded grid operators' processing capacity, causing significant delays and project suspensions. Understanding project suspensions and success rates is critical, as these factors vary by independent system operators (ISO), technology type and project stage.

In a recent Enverus Intelligence® Research (EIR) report, analysts found about 90% of renewable generation projects do not progress beyond the interconnection queue, and that the New York ISO (NYISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland (PJM) and ISO New England (ISO-NE) have higher suspension rates later in the project lifecycle, with Interconnection Agreement suspension rates ranging from 46% to 79%, compared to around 20% in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). Projects in these markets show minimal improvement in completion probability until reaching construction. Understanding these regional differences helps developers maximize investment potential by minimizing project delays and increasing the odds of making it through the queue.

With low project success rates, power developers need better data to navigate risks and opportunities in this evolving landscape, and that's where Enverus' unique Interconnection Queue shines.

Read the full announcement and download Enverus' 2025 Interconnection Queue Outlook

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights. These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95% of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing. Our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 7,700 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus .

SOURCE Enverus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED