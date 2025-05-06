Business Futurist Jonathan Brill Discusses The AI Era And Rewiring The Enterprise In New Episode Of Info-Tech's Digital Disruption Podcast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In what is described as the era of the "octopus organization," Brill challenges conventional thinking around digital transformation. He explains how AI is no longer just a tool for efficiency but a strategic force reshaping organizational physiology, from decision-making to culture to the very nature of human value.

"Jonathan Brill's perspective really pushes us to reconsider the role of IT leadership in this moment," says Geoff Nielson , Senior Vice President of Brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of the show. "From decentralized decision-making to cultural transformation, this episode offers a new lens for thinking about how AI is disrupting the structure and strategy of the enterprise. It challenges leaders to not just adopt new tools, but to reimagine how their organizations think, learn, and act in a faster, more fluid world."

Digital Disruption , Episode 11: "What AI Can Never Understand"

In the eleventh episode of Digital Disruption , Jonathan Brill and Geoff Nielson discuss the rise of low-code and no-code platforms, the exploding volume of code and data, and the importance of building psychological safety for teams expected to innovate in unpredictable environments. Brill also challenges the hype around the "rise of the generalist," emphasizing the lasting importance of deep domain expertise, even as AI changes the nature of knowledge work. The key takeaways from the conversation include how to:



Design organizations that balance structure with adaptability

Position AI as an augmentation tool, not a replacement

Reassess what value humans provide in an age of automation Cultivate the cultural conditions required for innovation to stick

During the episode, Brill also shares how organizations can embrace low-code platforms to accelerate development, foster cultures of experimentation, and make room for edge-level decision-making. Brill emphasizes that future-ready enterprises will rely on trust, not just tools, to unlock meaningful innovation and navigate ambiguity.

Episode 11 of Digital Disruption with Jonathan Brill is now available on YouTube , Apple Podcasts , and Spotify . New episodes are released regularly, featuring bold ideas and expert perspectives to help leaders navigate uncertainty, rethink strategy, and drive innovation.

To learn more, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

