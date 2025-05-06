Claro Enterprise Solutions Wins 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award For Best Managed Security Service Provider

"We congratulate Claro Enterprise Solutions on this outstanding achievement in the 'Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)' category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the program. "Your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

Leading the way with innovation and expertise

Claro Enterprise Solutions earned this distinction by offering unmatched managed cyber security solutions that integrate cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud services, and Zero Trust frameworks for mid-market companies in the US. The company's Cyber-Physical Vision empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate physical and digital security, ensuring a robust approach to mitigating modern threats. Unique features include real-time threat detection, advanced asset tracking, and tailored security frameworks designed for mid-size businesses and enterprises.

With a focus on efficiency, productivity, and security, Claro's team of experts consistently delivers industry-tailored competitive IT solutions that help businesses improve operational success and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Transforming the industry with proven results

Winning the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award reinforces Claro Enterprise Solutions' leadership in tackling complex cyber security challenges. The recognition validates the company's dedication to providing innovative, scalable solutions while meeting the highest standards of excellence.

"Our selection as Best Managed Security Service Provider is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our teams," said Andres Mosquera, CEO. "This award validates our mission of enabling businesses to achieve peace of mind and operational success through strategic, world-class cyber security solutions."

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, a subsidiary of América Móvil, is a global leader in IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company leverages over 20 years of expertise to empower organizations with advanced cyber-physical security, managed networks, scalable IoT services, and cloud technologies.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a Platinum Winner at the 2024 TITAN Business Awards, Claro Enterprise Solutions remains committed to fostering innovation, workplace excellence, and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Claro Enterprise Solutions and its award-winning cyber security services, visit .

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in cyber security. For more information, visit cybersecurity-insiders .

