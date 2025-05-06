First Time Lottery Customer Wins $2 Million Dollars In Massachusetts Megabucks Using Lotto.Com

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This marks the 4th million-dollar winner on the platform this year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is excited to celebrate the fourth Massachusetts - based winner since launching back in the state in October 2024. The Essex County resident Tom G. won $1,970,000 in the Massachusetts Megabucks lottery after ordering his first-ever lottery ticket on moments after seeing one of the brand's ads.

What started as a normal day quickly turned exciting. After spotting an ad for Tom G thought to himself,“Well, that seems easy.” He downloaded the app, quickly located the Massachusetts Megabucks game, ordered his tickets, and went on with his day. To his surprise, Tom was later notified that his beginner's luck had paid off-he was the big winner! He praised the brand's user-friendly design, saying,“The app is extremely intuitive! Only took a couple seconds to find what I wanted and order my tickets!”

As someone dreaming of buying a home and expecting twins, Tom is thrilled about his win-especially as a first-time lottery player.“I've never won anything in my life, and I've never played the lottery ever,” he told the brand, proving that anyone could be the next big lottery winner.

In October 2024, became the first lottery courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally in Massachusetts. As with all tickets ordered on the platform, the Massachusetts lottery ticket helps contribute incremental funds to meaningful commonwealth-run programs including local aid for public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors and more.

“This winner is the embodiment of mission to generate incremental winners and funds for good causes,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Inc.“He had never played the lottery before which is evidence that we are in fact reaching new players!”

In the fiscal year 2023, the Massachusetts Lottery returned a record $1.2 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for distribution of unrestricted local aid to the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts, which is honored to now be contributing to. Along with their phenomenal returns, the Commonwealth boasts both the highest scratch and total per capita lottery sales in the country. The Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $155 billion in revenue and returned over $33 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth since its inception in 1972.

currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, with plans to expand into more jurisdictions in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

ABOUT INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. has over 3 Million customers, and has created 10 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado . In June 2023, introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

