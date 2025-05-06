KMS Technology Appoints Choon Aun Quek As Chief Growth Officer To Accelerate Global Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMS Technology, a leading digital engineering and technology solutions provider, is excited to announce the appointment of Choon Aun“Chewie” Quek as Chief Growth Officer. With over 20 years of leadership experience at global technology firms-including Google, IBM, and VMware-Chewie brings a wealth of expertise in digital transformation, AI/ML, and cloud solutions. His appointment follows KMS Technology's recent growth investment froma growth-oriented private equity firm known for backing AI- and tech-enabled services companies. This partnership positions KMS to execute on its long-term vision with greater speed, scale, and business impact.

Chewie brings a proven track record of leadership and execution to this next phase of growth. Most recently, he held a senior executive role leading operations across the Americas for a global IT and digital services organization. In that position, he was instrumental in building and scaling high-performing technology teams, driving revenue growth, and expanding market presence. Drawing on his experience with industry leaders like Google and other big tech firms, Chewie has consistently driven strategic growth initiatives, addressed complex enterprise challenges, and helped accelerate upmarket expansion.

"As KMS continues to scale upmarket and lead with innovation, Chewie's leadership will be essential in driving our next phase of growth," said Leo Tucker, CEO of KMS Technology. "His experience building and leading technology services teams, coupled with his deep expertise in AI, cloud, and data, will help us enhance our delivery services, accelerate business impact, and drive even greater value for our clients."

In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Chewie will lead KMS Technology's go-to-market and long-term growth roadmap, focusing on expanding the company's global delivery model, enhancing AI-driven engineering solutions, and driving client success across a broad range of industries.

"KMS has built an impressive reputation as a trusted technology partner, helping clients accelerate product development and drive successful business outcomes," said Chewie. "With our global talent, robust knowledge of emerging tech, and powerful engineering capabilities, I'm excited to lead the company in delivering the next generation of digital solutions."

This marks an exciting new chapter for KMS as the company continues to evolve and scale its impact globally. With a strong leadership team in place, KMS remains committed to driving innovation, fostering long-term client success, and maintaining its position as a trusted digital engineering partner.

About KMS Technology

Founded in 2009, KMS Technology is a leading provider of Digital Engineering, data, AI, and premier consulting services. Our global engineering teams deliver an integrated suite of innovative solutions designed to help businesses accelerate their digital product development and speed-to-market. Headquartered in Atlanta, with additional offices in Mexico and Vietnam, KMS Technology is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value through a technology-focused, customer-centric approach. For more information, visit .

